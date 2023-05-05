Do you ever notice how clean our roadsides are after visiting another city and returning to Kodiak? It’s so refreshing to see clean ditches, grasses and, eventually, wildflowers.
We have a clean-up crew in the summer to help keep us decluttered, but it
starts every spring with the Community Clean-Up Event hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce. And, yes, it is spring!
The cleanup will be taking place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting
and ending at the Kodiak High School parking lot.
If that isn’t enough fun, the Chamber Clean-Up Event will be accompanied by the Kodiak Island Borough’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Event, and a drop off place set up by Threshold for the regular recyclables plus free electronic item
drop off from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All of these events will be successful with your help.
To participate in the Chamber Clean-Up Event, just show up at the Kodiak High School parking lot in the morning and pick up your yellow garbage bags, go clean up an area of your choice and bring the full yellow bags (don’t leave them on the roadside, please) back to the high school. Then enjoy your free hot dog lunch provided by the Kodiak Lions Club.
To participate in the KIB’s Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off, gather up to 100 pounds of garbage you know shouldn’t go to the landfill. What is that, you ask?
Used oils (car, cooking)
Paint brush cleaner, thinner and stripper
Weed killer (ugh!) glyphosate
Gasoline or mixed gasoline
Residents are allowed to bring their household hazardous waste throughout the year to the landfill, up to 40 pounds a month for free.
The key is not throwing these items in the garbage but bringing them to the proper facility so proper disposal can occur. Keeping this stuff out of the landfill is SO IMPORTANT because all of these chemicals increase the toxicity of what seeps out of the landfill.
Check around your house for any of these items that you think you might toss and bring them to the high school on Saturday.
Threshold will be taking your recyclables at the same time.
Electronic items (free on Saturday)
This event is for household waste. If you have a business and want to divest yourself of some hazardous waste, please contact Morgan Kuhnke at Morgan.Kuhnke@usecology.com.
If you have questions about what is hazardous, what can be brought to Threshold, what can be brought to the Landfill, how much garbage you can bring at a time, what hours and days are Threshold and the Landfill open, come ask. It’s the perfect time.
Saturday, 9-2. Rain or shine, Kodiak style.
Terri Pruitt, a former business owner, has lived in Kodiak for 31 years. She is passionate about keeping Kodiak beautiful, and has been on the Solid Waste Advisory Board for more than two years.
