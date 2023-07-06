For decades, Pacific cod has been the grease that lubricates the cogs of Alaska’s fisheries. The directed cod fisheries employ four gear types: hook and line, pot, trawl and jig.
There is a catcher/processor sector, but shore-based deliveries by catcher vessels make up 90% of the landings of Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska, driving local economies. In this century about 25% of Gulf of Alaska cod has been caught by trawl gear, 20% by hook-and-line gear, and 55% captured in pots.
Trawl and hook-and-line fisheries directed at other species are allowed to keep and sell cod as a secondary species, increasing their bottom line. For crabbers it’s the essential hanging bait. Cod has been an anchor fishery in the winter, keeping boats and plants working.
This was not always the case. Prior to implementation of the Magnuson–Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act in 1976 the cod harvest in the Gulf was a mere 3,000 tons per year, mostly taken by foreign vessels targeting other species.
Even after the MSA “Americanized” the fisheries, most of the cod caught in the Gulf from the mid-’70s to the mid-’80s was by foreign longliners. But the domestic trawl fleet developed rapidly in the late 1980s, and throughout the 1990s it harvested an average of 70,000 tons of trawl-caught cod from the Gulf.
The next gear shift occurred in the 1990s. The first measurable amount of cod caught in pots was in 1987. By 1991, 14% of the total catch was delivered by pot boats. That number slowly inched up to a third of the catch in 2002. Starting in 2003 incoming Steller sea lion regulations and tougher halibut bycatch limits helped drive a further migration to pots. Between 2003 and 2021 the pot sector caught on average 58% of the total catch of Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska annually.
Cod seemed like the stock that kept on giving. By 2015 the catch was over 79,000 tons. But in 2016 the it had ratcheted down to 64,000 tons, and in 2017 to 48,000. In 2018 the allowable catch was reduced to 18,000 tons from 88,000 tons the year before. The actual catch that year, and again in 2019, was just over 15,000 tons.
Then the unthinkable happened. In 2020 the spawning biomass was estimated to be too low to open the directed federal fishery. The grease that helped Gulf communities slide through winter had been cut off. Between a state water fishery and cod retained in pollock and flatfish fisheries about 6,000 tons were taken that season, total.
In 2021 the stock bounced back a bit, and the federal fishery was once again allowed to open. In 2022 the federal and state harvest levels combined for about 33,000 tons. These lower levels have seen a shift back to trawl gear. In 2022, 42% of the Pacific cod catch was by trawl, 29% by pot gear, and 28% by longline, while jig and other gear harvested less than 1%.
So what does the future hold for Gulf of Alaska Pacific cod? Well, it might be useful to remember that the Aleut word for Pacific cod, “atxidax,” literally translates to “the fish that stops.” There is a good reason for this. They are a Goldilocks fish. Success for cod larvae depends on being at the right place, at the right time, and at the right temperature.
Last November the North Pacific Fishery Management Council was presented with a “cod report card,” the “ecosystem and socioeconomic profile,” or ESP, of the stock, which “is a standardized framework for compiling and evaluating relevant stock-specific ecosystem and socioeconomic indicators and communicating linkages and potential drivers of the stock within the stock assessment process.”
Yikes! The what?
It turns out this means a way of turning a giant pile of data into usable advice for regulators.
So what do they know about the crash?
Well, the cod life cycle begins in late winter/early spring, when adult females spew all their eggs near the bottom in a “single event.” Unlike most cod species, the eggs of Pacific cod are “negatively buoyant and are semi-adhesive,” in other words, they sink, and they stick. Where they stick makes a big difference. Cod larvae are very temperature dependent. The ideal range for them is between 4-6 degrees Celsius. If conditions are too hot or cold, survival is reduced greatly.
If and when they do hatch, larvae float to the surface and feed on little nutritional bits like tiny eggs and early stage copepods. Warmer water increases the metabolism of cod larvae, making them hungrier. Unfortunately, it also changes the timing and composition of nutrient blooms, producing less fatty zooplankton that provide fewer calories, and which may not bloom when or where the young cod need them, starving the hungry larvae.
Pacific cod larvae are most abundant around Kodiak Island in early April before concentrations shift downstream to the southwest and the Shumagin Islands in May and June. They are not good swimmers, and they depend on blooms of these foods to occur when and wherever they happen to be. Also, changes in ocean currents as a result of warming could have major repercussions, simply by sweeping larvae away before they can grow to sufficient size to settle into nearshore nurseries later in the summer.
When baby cod do reach those near shore nurseries, they prefer a very narrow band of depths where they can hide among structures like kelp forests picking off different bugs and worms while they grow. Finally, in late August cod leave their protected nearshore areas and swim out into the open ocean.
But conditions must be just right in the critical first few months of life for them to get to the nurseries at all.
Cooler conditions in the last couple of years seem to be benefiting Gulf of Alaska cod. Indicators, including subsurface temperatures in spawning habitats, survival rates of common murres, and composition of prey species, all look positive for the short term.
In the long term, waters are still warming. And the three bears of temperature, current and food will continue to make the porridge hot for our Goldilocks codfish.
