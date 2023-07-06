Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

For decades, Pacific cod has been the grease that lubricates the cogs of Alaska’s fisheries. The directed cod fisheries employ four gear types: hook and line, pot, trawl and jig.

There is a catcher/processor sector, but shore-based deliveries by catcher vessels make up 90% of the landings of Pacific cod in the Gulf of Alaska, driving local economies. In this century about 25% of Gulf of Alaska cod has been caught by trawl gear, 20% by hook-and-line gear, and 55% captured in pots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.