1 Thessalonians 5:14-18 (NIV): “And we urge you, brothers and sisters, warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone. Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else. Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
A saying I have for myself is, “Every day is tricky. Some days are trickier than others.”
As I was reading and meditating on our opening Scripture passage, I couldn’t help but think there’s probably not much difference between those in the first century in regard to Paul’s admonishments.
As I was reading these verses it was like Paul’s writings from Romans 7:15-20 were playing simultaneously in the background of my mind: “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do, I do not do, but what I hate I do. And if I do what I don’t want to do, I agree that the law is good. As it is, it’s no longer I myself who do it, but the sin living in me, that is, in my sinful nature. For I have the desire to do what is good but I cannot carry it out. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do, this I keep on doing.”
For me this whole fifth chapter of 1 Thessalonians is critical. One of the commentaries I was referencing wrote: “The Thessalonians had to face the fact some of them were not living as Christians should but were unruly. They needed to be warned or reminded of their behavior. Some were faint-hearted and needed comfort. That the congregation should also uphold the weak and be patient toward all, recognizing that all Christians have faults.”
There’s a picture from World War Two of one soldier carrying another wounded soldier over his shoulder while slogging through the mud. The wounded soldier is firing his 45 pistol at the enemy. It’s untitled, (soldier) by Mark Hogancamp.
It’s definitely an inspiration to me as well as a reminder that we are engaged in a spiritual war and yes, “I am my brother’s keeper.”
If you venture beyond our open passage to verse 5:19, “Do not put out the Spirit’s fire.”
For me that single verse triggers a continuing thread of thought beginning with John the Baptist.
Matthew 3:11: “I baptize you with water for repentance. But after me comes one who is more powerful than I, whose sandals I am not worthy to carry. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and Fire.”
Which to me in my understanding was a nod or a precursor to the events of Pentecost written for us in Acts 2:1-4, “When the day of Pentecost came, they were all together in one place. Suddenly a sound like the blowing of a violent wind came from heaven and filled the whole house where they were sitting. They saw what seemed to be tongues of fire that separated and came to rest on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit.”
“Filled with the Holy Spirit” is the key, not quenching that fire, the presence and influence of the Holy Spirit in our witness, lived out in our daily life. Paul’s prayer in verses 21-24 is that believers — whether in the first or twenty-first century — would be sanctified throughout our Christian life, our body spirit, and soul.
In 1 Corinthians 12 Paul writes about the nine Gifts of the Spirit and one body, many parts. In Galatians 5:22-24 the Apostle lists the nine Fruits of the Spirit.
May each of us continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
