There were times when Franke Brown could have folded. There was the quadruple bogey on No. 3. The two snowmen he recorded on the sixth and eighth holes. The double bogey on the 10th. And don’t forget the drive he sent out of bounds on No. 13.
But he didn’t. Instead, he turned disappointment into jubilation.
Brown recovered from Sunday’s rough start to secure his first men’s title at the 35th Kodiak Island Golf Championship sponsored by the Kodiak Morning Rotary Club at a soggy Bear Valley Golf Course. The veteran golfer parred or birdied five of the final seven holes to finish with a 36-hole total of 168 — two strokes better than runner-up finisher Justin Rose.
Newcomer Kristen Ferreira took the women’s title. Her two-day total of 189 is the lowest women’s score since Kriss Larsen shot a tournament record of 171 in 2014.
MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
With four golfers heading into the final nine holes within a stroke of first place, Brown flushed his early hiccups to overcome a one-shot deficit. But it wasn’t easy.
He entered Sunday’s back nine tied for second with Mac Mac McDonnell and Rose — all one shot off leader Justin Moffatt — and fell to third after double bogeying the 10th. He didn’t stay there long. Buoyed by a par and a birdie, Brown catapulted to the top of the leaderboard after the 14th hole. He remained in that spot the rest of the way.
It was an emotional win for Brown, who had been close before but always played himself out of contention. Sunday was his day.
“I hurdled some struggles with the mental part of my game,” he said. “Even though I struggled with the front nine today, I came back and realized it was what it was. I just get to be present with the game I got.”
To Brown’s defense, nearly every golfer in the field sloshed through Sunday’s soggy opening round. A relentless rain caused big numbers to appear on scorecards. The golfer who made the least amount of mistakes was going to win. That golfer was Brown. It helped that he had a little wiggle room after posting a 78 during Saturday’s opening round — two shots behind Moffett and three shots ahead of the rest of the field.
“It was hard the first nine (on Sunday). We were all struggling,” Brown said. “The ground was so mushy. It was hard to make that really crisp, clean contact when you are sitting on sponge.”
Brown has worked to improve, and his scores show that. It wasn’t long ago that he placed eighth in the first flight with a score of 185. He won the first flight in 2018 and has been in the championship flight ever since.
He said the mental game held him back. Now that he has squashed that, look out. Overall, Brown is an ambassador for the local golf scene, promoting the game and encouraging others.
“I want to support my fellow golfers to be the best golfers they can be. Rather it is giving them some of the things that have been holding me back or giving them what I have learned,” he said.
WELCOME TO KODIAK
Ferreira arrived on The Rock on Aug. 17. She is now an island champion.
Playing the course for the first time, Ferreira was just 19 strokes off the women’s tournament record. Her score of 189 is the lowest women’s score since 2014.
“It is a beautiful course,” she said while noting how challenging it is with all the out-of-bound markers that dot the nine-hole course.
Ferreira had rounds of 96 and 93 to finish 35 strokes ahead of seven-time defending champion Susan Schmeisser.
“I just played my game,” Ferreira said. “I know I pull my driver to the right quite a bit, so I kept that in the bag.”
Ferreira has a long history of golf. Upwards of 24 years. She started playing in North Dakota and, with a husband in the Coast Guard, has played courses all over the Lower 48.
While in high school, her homeroom was golf themed. That is what got the soccer player hooked.
“We would do fantasy golf around the time Tiger Woods was coming up,” she said.
PICKLEBALL PRO TO GOLF RUNNER-UP
Rose wasn’t supposed to golf in the tournament. The Oregon-native was here salmon fishing for the summer. Fishing was slow, so his crew called it a season early. He signed up a few days before the start of the tournament.
After a solid opening round 84, Rose was even better the next day. He posted the low round of 86, which launched him from a tie for fourth into second — his best finish in the tournament.
Rose was in the second to last group, so he wasn’t aware of how close he was to the leaders. He was only a stroke back after the 13th hole.
“I just kept at it and tried to avoid the big numbers and came close at the end,” said Rose, a Kodiak fisherman for the past 24 years.
When Rose isn’t fishing and golfing, he is playing pickleball. At a high level. He is a professional pickleball instructor in Bend, Oregon. The former tennis player turned to pickleball and is looking forward to making a run at the pro senior tour in four years when he turns 49.
“My body is pretty broken from fishing up here for so long … that it hurts to play tennis. It is tough on your body, and pickleball is not nearly as tough,” Rose said.
FIRST-DAY LEADER
Moffatt shot a spectacular 76 to top the leaderboard after the first 18 holes. He was still up by one with nine holes left, but a 44 on the back nine knocked him to third.
“I’m from Florida, and I’m not used to the rain, wind and bugs,” Moffatt said. “It was super muddy, so getting through that for me was tough. … It wasn’t my day. I was feeling it more yesterday (Saturday).”
This was Moffatt’s first taste of the island championship. A member of the Coast Guard, he transferred to the island last summer. He is stationed on the Cutter Cypress and has been underway most of the summer but got back Thursday, just in time to play.
He played football at the Coast Guard Academy but has always been on the course.
“Growing up, I was in a golfing family,” Moffatt said. “I had a club in my hand when I was 5 or 6. My dad and grandpa taught me.”
Men
Championship flight
1. Franke Brown, 78-90 — 168; 2. Justin Rose, 84-86 — 170; 3. Justin Moffett, 76-95 — 171; 4. Donny Parker 87-85 — 172; 5. Dan McFarlin, 84-87 — 181; T6. Corey C. 88-94 — 182; T6. Brett Bass, 88-94 — 182; 8. Ron Sternberg, 85-98 — 183; 9. Mac McDonnell, 81-99 — 188.
First flight
1. Tim Rockenbach, 91-90 — 181; 2. Mike Haymaker, 98-87 — 185; 3. Darin Ruhl, 92-95 — 187; 4. Sammy Manivong, 90-98 — 188; 5. Jim Peterson, 92-97 — 189; 6. Peter Allen, 92-98 — 190; 7. Mingi 96-101 — 197; 8. William E. 99-103 — 202; 9. Alan Skaw, 99-106 — 205; 10. Randy Ensign, 97-109 — 206; 11. Guy Shurvaloff, 104-106 — 210; 12. Sam H., 103-109 — 212; 13. Adam H. 100-114 — 214; 14. Garrett, 104-107 — 221.
Second flight
1. Yorgen Haakanson, 106-100 — 206; 2. Ken, 107-108 — 215; 3. Jerry, 107-110 — 217; 4. Ray Strietmeitter, 109-116 — 225; T5. Bailey, 109-117; T5. Kiel, 111-115 — 226; 7. Mike M., 127-129 — 256; 8. John F., 128-139 — 267; 9. Noland Wright, 135-136 — 271; 10. Doug, 150-146 — 296; 11. Jeremy, 140-165 — 305.
Women championship
1. Kristen, 96-93 — 189; 2. Susan Schmeisser, 106-118 — 224; 3. Tricia Griffing, 122-129 — 249.
