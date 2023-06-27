A photojournalist with the Associated Press is in Kodiak asking questions about the Bering Sea crab crash.
Reporters have tough jobs. They have to be mental chameleons. A reporter has to be ready to write an expose on construction contract corruption, pivot to a piece about pernicious prairie predators, then jump into a feature on fates of 44 fifth-graders crammed into a classroom. In each case the intrepid reporter has to learn enough about the subject to pretend to understand it.
Josh Bickel is from the Midwest. In Ohio, crabs are the long, steamy legs you snap in half at Red Lobster. So Josh has been making the rounds on a learning tour here in Kodiak and is finding out about crabs and crabbing as livelihood and lifestyle, and how both ran into a concrete abutment when the Bering Sea stocks crashed. Along with his legitimate sources, the proprietress of his B&B suggested he contact me.
I was of course happy for any chance to ramble on about fishery issues, whether coherently or not. After an hour of interviewing I’m not sure if he got anything usable from me other than the location of the brewery.
But we also took a tour of town, including St. Herman Harbor. I pointed out storied crab vessels like the Provider, the Trailblazer and the Amatuli, all tied up in the harbor.
I tried to describe the importance of every fishery to a flexible fleet of workboats that roam far and wide before returning home to Kodiak, where the earnings of their crews help them buy homes here and raise families, or at least families of all-terrain vehicles.
And I talked about the double peril faced by boat operators, many of whom invested in gear and quota just before the crash after fishery prognosticators told them the Bering Sea snow crab fishery was on the verge of an historic boom.
Many also bought access rights for the fishery at a high price, with dollars that would have been better spent on month-long weekends in Las Vegas. I argued that the Catch Share system itself was partly to blame for these losses, since it commoditized access rights in a silo: a specific species in a specific place.
Does it make sense to buy, or even continue to create, those kinds of access rights in today’s volatile natural environment? When Catch Shares are created they immediately become wealth. Future fishermen must buy or rent the rights. But today, buyers of those rights face the peril of the crabber, namely that their fishery could collapse suddenly and catastrophically, erasing their investment.
Then Josh did what reporters do. He asked me a question that made me think, specifically: “What should we be doing to fix the problem?”
Ahhhh. Hmmmmm. Did I show you where the brewery is located?
Well, I guess I would focus on three things.
First, our fishery management system needs to become quicker, and more nimble, to keep up with the ongoing effects of climate change. That means both the capacity to shut down fisheries with the snap of a finger, and the ability to provide opportunity quickly by developing new fisheries when stocks suddenly increase, or shift distribution.
To achieve those goals we need a commitment by both the state and federal governments to heavily invest in management resources. That means much more robust funding for research so it can better capture the rapid changes happening in the marine environment with an ecosystem wide scope. It also means investing in staff, both at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and North Pacific Fishery Management Council, to enable accelerated timelines for development of emerging fisheries, better anticipation of crashing ones, and hotspot management for bycatch avoidance.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent shortsighted veto of funds to advance a better understanding of chinook salmon is a great example of going in the wrong direction. Our ability to adapt and even prosper during the ongoing climate upheaval depends upon a significant investment in brain power.
And, finally, we should overhaul our system of divvying up access rights. Catch Share management regimes have been championed as the “tools” needed to approach problems like excessive bycatch of non-target species.
But they have been cookie cutter clones of each other since they began, despite chronic deficiencies like capital flight from coastal communities as a result of high access rents and reduced deck shares, and the dampening effect of steep entry level costs for new participants.
Now we have an added peril for those who do invest in access rights. They could be left holding a very expensive bag when the crash comes, as it did with crab. The whole Catch Share management vehicle needs to go into the shop, and it needs to stay there until these deficiencies are fixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.