On the evening of Jan. 8, 1813, sailors on the three-masted Russian-American Co. ship Neva saw the shoreline of Kruzof Island in Southeast Alaska some miles off the port side, with the snowy volcanic cone of Mt. Edgecumbe rising behind it.
The ship had just crossed the Gulf of Alaska from Resurrection Bay, near present day Seward, and was now sailing south along the Southeast Alaska Coast, headed for Cape Edgecumbe, at the southern end of Kruzof Island, from whence she could proceed east across Sitka Sound to Alexander Baranov’s fort at Sitka, the capital of Russian America.
The Neva had sailed from Okhotsk in the Russian Far East the previous August, loaded with food, hardware, weaponry, personnel and, according to some sources, gold to pay the salaries of Russian-American Co. officials. Built in London in 1800, she was 110-feet long and manned by about 50 officers and men. While the ship and crew were well capable of making the trip from Siberia to Southeast Alaska, bad luck, bad weather and dissension among the officers made the voyage a misery from the start.
In Okhotsk, a skiff full of officials inspecting the Neva and another ship, the Nedezhda, capsized, drowning 13 people. Headwinds between Kamchatka and the Aleutians slowed the Neva’s speed, and stormy weather kept the ship from stopping in Unalaska or Kodiak for respite. The ship’s master, a Lt. Padushkin, became so disheartened by the difficulties of the voyage that he relinquished command to Danil Vasil’evich Kalinin, an experienced Russian-American Co. mariner.
When the ship eventually dropped anchor in Resurrection Bay, the officers argued over the wisdom of crossing the Gulf of Alaska in winter. In the end, those in favor prevailed, and the ship weighed anchor and headed for Sitka on Nov. 27.
The weather was no better than before, however, and again slowed the ship. But by the early evening of Jan. 8 the coast of Southeast Alaska was visible to port and the voyage seemed nearly over. An hour after midnight on Jan. 9, with the ship about 20 miles offshore, Capt. Kalinin retired for the evening, confident of their position and course.
At 5 a.m., however, still hours before dawn, a startled lookout saw the white teeth of breakers ahead and shouted, “the shore is under the bow!” Mt. Edgecumbe was now off the starboard side, meaning the ship had somehow, through a helmsman’s error or strange currents, circled around to port. The ship was now headed directly for the beach on Kruzof Island.
The helmsman managed to steer the ship away from shore, but before the Neva could reach deep water the rudder struck a rock and then the hull went hard aground. The ocean swell repeatedly lifted and dropped the ship on the rocks beneath her and within hours the wooden hull broke in half. The crew scurried to the still-floating bow section and when that sank, to the masts, but by noon the ship was smashed to pieces. Those that could swam for the beach.
Of the 73 men on board when the ship departed Okhotsk, 13 had been lost to illness and injury on the voyage and 32 men drowned in the wreck, leaving 28 wet, cold, hungry men on an exposed Alaskan beach in mid-winter. Two men died soon after reaching the shore, leaving 26 survivors considering their options in the spruce trees above the breakers.
The men were resourceful however. A promyshlenniki (a Russian fur hunter) started a fire with a flintlock pistol and they recovered food and various tools from the surf. Within a few days they had constructed a hut from salvaged pieces of the ship.
Two weeks later, on Jan. 24, two promyshlenniki went on a reconnaissance mission and met a Tlingit boy in a kayak who took one of them to Sitka. A rescue party of Russians arrived at the Kruzof Island camp on Feb. 2.
For the next 200 years various people went looking for the ship and the gold it might have carried, but those efforts found no gold and not much else. A candlestick, a ship’s bell, and some pieces of wood have been claimed to have come from the ship, but their provenance is not conclusive.
In the summer of 2012 a group of archeologists led by Dave McMahan of the Alaska Office of History and Archeology began a systematic survey of the near shore waters of Kruzof Island where the Neva was believed to have wrecked, and the wooden shelf above the beach where the survivors might have camped.
Using aerial photos to identify land features described in survivors’ accounts, and a local abalone diver’s sighting of a cannon on the bottom, the team zeroed in on a specific section of beach. A shore survey between low and high water was conducted in June, at the lowest tide of the year, but found nothing but a few pieces of beach glass.
The western shore of Kruzof Island is exposed to the full energy of the Gulf of Alaska, and archeologists believe the heavy surf had destroyed or washed away whatever might have remained of the Neva after she broke up. A magnetometer search for iron artifacts just offshore of the surf zone in August 2012 also found nothing, though the effort was hindered by dense kelp and false readings from magnetic rock from past eruptions of Mt. Edgecumbe.
The team then deployed metal detectors to look for the survivors’ camp above the beach and found two caches of Russian-era axe heads piled together as if they had once been packed in long-since-rotted wooden crates.
The archeologists also found the remains of several hearths where the Russians had warmed themselves and apparently cooked various animals.
In 2015, McMahan and his team returned with a magnetometer and found dozens of artifacts beneath the mossy forest floor, including gun flints, a brass buckle, lead musket balls, copper ship’s nails, and copper sheathing from the bottom of the Neva’s hull.
Bones unearthed from the site indicate the Russians killed and ate several deer and at least one harbor seal, whose fat content would have served them well in the cold of winter.
Survivors’ accounts mention dogs around the camp, perhaps strays from Tlingit villages elsewhere on the island, but no dog bones were found in the 2015 survey, indicating the Russians did not eat any of them. The survivors’ accounts mention dogs dining on the corpses of drowned Russian sailors on the beach, which may have dissuaded the survivors from including the dogs in their menu.
While geological research suggests that Kruzof Island has risen more than 11 feet since 1813, as Southeast Alaska rebounds from the weight of receding glaciers, wave action is fast eroding the beach in front of the survivors camp. McMahan believes the site itself will be taken by the sea sometime in the 2020s. The surveys then, were undertaken just in time.
There is more to the story, however, besides the unearthing of relics from the past. As this series has previously reported (Kodiak Daily Mirror, Oct. 12, 2022), the Neva and her cannons were instrumental in defeating a Tlingit uprising in Sitka in September 1804. And while the facts of the battle and the voyages of the ship afterwards are well documented, including her demise on Kruzof Island, there is another narrative that lies just beyond the realm of archeological findings and historically documented causes and results.
When the Tlingits were driven from their fort in 1804 they retreated into the forests and remote beaches of Baranof Island. Although defeated militarily, they maintained a faith in their own ultimate self-determination as a people, and in their continued ability to wield power in the world.
Legend has it that after the Sitka battle a Tlingit shaman cast a curse on the Neva, which, if you believe in curses, ultimately turned the ship off course in clear weather and helped it onto the rocky shoulder of Kruzof Island. The 2015 archeological team found no evidence of this, but given our still incomplete understanding of the physics of the world there is no evidence either to indicate the shaman did not put the ship on the rocks.
What we do know is that the Neva survivors camp provides a rare opportunity to better understand 19th century Russian Alaskan culture and materials. It also gives researchers an opportunity to compare the Neva’s survivor camp to other 18th and 19th century shipwreck camps in Alaska and the Arctic, including Vitus Bering’s camp in the Commodore Islands off Kamchatka, where he died in 1741, and the sites used by the shipwrecked Franklin Expedition in the Canadian arctic in 1848.
