Sloop of War

Courtesy of Toby Sullivan

Russian Sloop-of-War Neva in Kodiak in 1804.

On the evening of Jan. 8, 1813, sailors on the three-masted Russian-American Co. ship Neva saw the shoreline of Kruzof Island in Southeast Alaska some miles off the port side, with the snowy volcanic cone of Mt. Edgecumbe rising behind it.

The ship had just crossed the Gulf of Alaska from Resurrection Bay, near present day Seward, and was now sailing south along the Southeast Alaska Coast, headed for Cape Edgecumbe, at the southern end of Kruzof Island, from whence she could proceed east across Sitka Sound to Alexander Baranov’s fort at Sitka, the capital of Russian America. 

