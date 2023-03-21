Alaska Fish and Game Commissioner Doug Vincent-Lang addressed attendees, both in-person and virtual, at last week’s ComFish, the annual commercial fisheries exposition held each year in Kodiak. His topics were as wide and varied as the state itself.
He dove into the deep end right away.
In an exercise in understatement, Vincent-Lang said: “Intercept fisheries are becoming a wider and wider issue as we track through the state.”
He went on to recognize restrictions recently imposed on Area M salmon fishermen, who fish along the Alaska Peninsula, to help more chum salmon reach their final destination in the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages.
These restrictions did not go far enough for Y-K residents, and went too far for Area M fishermen. He then presaged more friction between East side sockeye setnetters and king salmon sport fishermen in Cook Inlet when he said, “Cook Inlet probably will have late run king salmon, if we don’t make our escapement goal this year, to be identified as a Stock of Concern, which will trigger another action plan for that fishery.”
East side setnetters are already upset that their fishery has been curtailed to provide maximum escapement for Kings, resulting in overescapement of sockeyes, and less money in the pockets of setnetters. Stock of Concern status will only increase pressure to allow every possible king upriver.
In the face of these divisive issues, Vincent-Lang praised the process: “The one good thing is, these are very contentious issues, and the Board of Fisheries created a whole process, which I was somewhat doubtful of when I first became commissioner, [that] seems to be working in terms of bringing people together. We don’t always have complete consensus at the end of the decision, but at least people are coming together at meetings and at least trying to find growing consent… .”
Given the deeply contentious issues, this year’s appointments to the Board of Fish will be very consequential. Board appointments in the past few years have been made off-cycle, meaning they were free from scrutiny from legislators. Vincent-Lang seemed to indicate that would not be the case this year.
“We have not yet announced the board appointments for next year,” Vincent-Lang said. “I know they’re sitting on the Governor’s desk. He’s thinking about them, but we will have three or four appointments that will be made here shortly.”
One of the flinty issues the new appointees might be addressing is whether the state should support a push to “rationalize,” or privatize, access rights, in the federal Gulf of Alaska groundfish fisheries, especially in the trawl sector.
Vincent-Lang said: “Rationalization of Gulf of Alaska fisheries was identified by the Bycatch Task Force as something that could help resolve some of the bycatch issues in the Gulf of Alaska.” When asked about the negative economic aspects of rationalization, such as a high barrier for entry level fishermen, Vincent-Lang indicated that the possible structure of a Gulf rationalization program was still wide open, and might address these concerns. He went on to announce the creation of a permanent advisory body that would step up to replace the Bycatch Task Force in advising him, along with the legislature and governor’s office, on bycatch matters.
Vincent-Lang expressed concern over the court-ordered federal management of the Upper Cook Inlet drift net sockeye fishery, specifically that it would likely be managed in the federal manner, with a Total Allowable Catch, or TAC, estimated and set before the season starts. This system is far less flexible than the way the state manages the rest of Alaska’s salmon fisheries, which is based on in-season observations that inform catch levels in real time, based on run strength.
Vincent-Lang noted that the requested budget for ADF&G this year, $245 million, includes money for research that would fill in the massive data gap about salmon life cycles in salt water, especially survivability in the first year of life in the “near shore marine interface.” In addition, a million dollars has been tagged for Bering Sea crab research.
And ADF&G has requested funds for the development of fishery management plans for the Arctic. Vincent-Lang speculated that the moratorium on Arctic fisheries would expire in five to six years, and that Russia would be jumping in feet first when they do.
Arctic fisheries, unlike fisheries that are exclusively within the 200 mile Exclusive Economic Zone of a single country, would occur where these zones overlap, and will require a high degree of international cooperation.
“We think it’s really important to get ahead of the game,” Vincent-Lang said. “To get skin in the game, and start moving forward in terms of how we would cooperate, and what type of fisheries management plans we would have if fisheries started opening, so that our coastal communities here in Alaska are benefiting, not just our neighbors to the East and West.”
Vincent-Lang went on to describe the governor’s concern about Alaskan food security, which has been underscored by the pandemic, and supply chain issues. Actions that Fish and Game might consider to address food security include maximizing subsistence access, and “potentially buying fish from the commercial fishing industry and storing it…” for distribution among struggling communities.
Alaskans are unusually reliant on fish. Whether you are a sport fishing road system resident, a rural subsistence fisher, or a year-round commercial fisherman, Alaska’s Department of Fish and Game is often central to your way of life. Robust funding by the state in recent years has shown recognition of that. One can only hope it continues.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
