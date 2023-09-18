Wednesday was Positive Thinking Day. It’s a day to set aside all negative thoughts and see that the glass is always half full.
Ah, if it could be so simple.
Maybe it is.
But before I share five self-care tips — as in how you can celebrate this holiday — you might be wondering, “What does this have to do with gardening?”
A lot.
Let me begin by saying that a wealth of research now exists in the field of neuroscience to show that our attitude does indeed affect our health and all aspects of our lives.
Including how long we live. You want to be able to garden for a while longer, right?
Researchers at Yale and the Mayo Clinic published studies in 2002 and 2007 that followed 600 people for up to 30 years. The results?
Optimists were healthier physically and mentally.
The word “optimist” literally means “best,” suggesting that these folks focused their attention on the BEST future scenario.
The optimists had fewer problems with daily activities; they experienced less pain; felt more energetic; had an easier time with social activities; and felt happier, calmer, more peaceful; and they lived an average of seven years longer.
Every day, mind-body research discovers exciting new things about our brains.
For example, in 2007, Harvard researchers examined the effect of how even a simple suggestion or belief can have an important effect on the outcome.
In other words, what we learn, the language we use (positive vs negative) and “by putting greater focus behind what we are doing, we naturally get better results,” says Joe Dispenza, author of “You Are the Placebo.”
Is it possible to improve the results of our gardening efforts by thought alone?
— Could we somehow “know” what to do next when faced with problems in the garden simply by thinking it IS possible?
— What if we took what seemed like a mistake [negative] and “flipped it” so that we would know the right thing to do [positive] next season?
— Do things really go “wrong” in gardening, or are new opportunities knocking at our door?
5 ways to celebrate ‘Positive Thinking Day’
The stresses and struggles of daily life can sometimes fill our heads with pessimistic thoughts. It’s no secret that negative thoughts do more harm than good: they drain energy, create more stress and can make one a less likable person. Who wants to spend time with a negative grump?
1. Think positive! If you are having trouble believing that the glass is half full, then have a friend or a loved one reaffirm you.
2. Don’t do it alone: Take or sit in on a positive thinking seminar. Sometimes hearing about the benefits of positive thinking from a third party can help.
3. Don’t beat yourself up! Make a conscious decision not to put yourself down when you do something wrong.
4. Laugh as much as you can. Laughter can reduce stress and decrease the urge to think negatively. Watch a funny show or movie or read a comical novel. You will see a marked difference in how you feel after a few laughs. After all, someone wise did once say laughter is the best medicine!
5. Do something nice for yourself, a loved one or a stranger — doing good deeds can help increase levels of optimism.
Marion’s Garden List
Here is a sampling of late-summer gardening chores:
LAWN: For your last mowing, mow high. And if a few leaves decorate the lawn, all the better. Mulch them and leave them on the lawn.
TOMATOES: Left with end-of-the-season tomatoes? Pull the plant, roots and all (I learned this trick from a B&B guest from Colorado) and hang it upside down in the garage or shed. “It’s a great way to let them ripen on the vine,” she said. Pick green tomatoes, and if you don’t want to wait for them to ripen, turn them into green tomato-lemon marmalade or a pickled relish.
SPINACH: Plant spinach seeds in the hoophouse or outside beds. (Outside beds will eventually need to be set up with hoops and covered with plastic by the end of October.) Spinach is Kodiak’s best “winter green” from February (if the winter is mild) to May, even June if the stars line up.
ONIONS: Pull, dry and store in a cool dry place.
GERANIUMS (window box variety): To over-winter geraniums, bring them inside before frost. Trim them back in the pot. Or you can or remove them altogether, shake off the dirt and hang them upside down in a brown bag, in a cool, dark place.
KALE, BROCCOLI, ETC: Picking kale as long as you can is a fruitful thought, but if you don’t remove the whole plant this winter you increase the chance of a root maggot or cabbage worm invasion next season.
POTATOES: Pull potatoes soon. If the soil is wet, handle them carefully so you don’t damage the soft skin. Don’t wash potatoes before storing.
Have a great week!
