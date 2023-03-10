Mark 2:18-22 (NKJV): “The disciples of John and of the Pharisees were fasting. Then they came and said to Him, ‘Why do the disciples of John and of the Pharisees fast, but Your disciples do not fast?’ And Jesus said to them, ‘Can the friends of the bridegroom fast while the bridegroom is with them? As long as they have the bridegroom with them, they cannot fast. But the days will come when the bridegroom will be taken away from them, and then they will fast in those days. No one sews a piece of unshrunk cloth on an old garment; or else the new piece pulls away from the old, and the tear is made worse. And no one puts new wine into old wineskins; or else the new wine bursts the wineskins, the wine is spilled, and the wineskins are ruined. But new wine must be put into new wineskins.’”
I must admit when I first started reading the Scriptures, which was in my early 30s, I readily understood the practical illustration of a new unwashed patch on an old garment. The new wine in what I presumed was an old leather bota bag. What I didn’t understand at that time was the fasting and the bridegroom.
It wasn’t until I started searching the Scriptures for myself — to find my own answers — that such passages began to make sense.
For me personally, I couldn’t find a command in the New Testament to fast, but there are plenty of examples.
Acts 13:2: “While they were worshiping the Lord and fasting, the Holy Spirit said, ‘Set apart for me Barnabas and Saul for the work to which I have called them.’”
Luke 2:37: “And then as a widow until she was 84. She did not depart from the temple, but worshiped night and day, fasting and praying.”
Matthew 6:16-18: “And when you fast, do not look gloomy like the hypocrites, for they disfigure their faces that their fasting may be seen by others. Truly, I say to you, they have received their reward. But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, that your fasting may not be seen by others but by your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”
Naturally these are only a few. Searching the Old Testament, prayer and fasting go together like “peas and carrots.”
I couldn’t find a specific Biblical explanation, but throughout the Old Testament it’s easy to see prayer and fasting being combined in times of mourning, repentance or deep spiritual thirst or need.
Getting back to the Gospel of Mark Chapter 2, focusing on verse 19: “And Jesus said to them, ‘Can the friends of the bridegroom fast while the bridegroom is with them? As long as they have the bridegroom with them, they cannot fast. But the days will come when the bridegroom will be taken away from them, and they will fast in those days.’”
Like I mentioned, in my early walk in the faith I didn’t understand that portion. The practical parts of wineskins and patches I understood. What I didn’t understand at the time was the relationship and fellowship with Him was more important than fasting. I like this quote from a commentator: “It is one thing to be religious and to put up a front, but it’s another thing to enjoy fellowship with the Lord Jesus and to love Him.”
I’m grateful for the early days of my searching of Scripture, especially when I heard something for the first time and the hunger and thirst to know and understand compelled me to search the Scriptures.
When I heard the verses about the patches and wineskins I knew there had to be a deeper meaning. I just didn’t know enough to figure it out as a new Christian — new to hearing and reading Scripture.
After reading the Mark 2 passage it was a while before I heard 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”
BOOM! a moment of clarity!
The whole born again thing rushed through my being like a flash flood — death and resurrection; my old way of thinking and acting are past. Through faith in Christ, I have a new pattern of Word and Deed. A New Life!
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
