The Kodiak Community Foundation recently awarded four Kodiak volunteers $500 each for the nonprofits of their choice because of their volunteer efforts in Kodiak.
The Kodiak volunteers being recognized were Mary Forbes, Judy Carstens, Terra Cupp and Patrick Cummings.
“They contribute in such significant ways to what makes Kodiak a caring and vibrant place to live,” said Kodiak Community Foundation Advisory Board Treasurer Kerry Irons, in a statement. “At the Kodiak Community Foundation, we want to honor a few of those amazing people who make a difference, and we wish we could recognize more of them!”
Forbes was nominated for her work as the president of KMXT’s board. She works at every KMXT event, including Skate with Santa, Run the Rock, and the Spring Community Plant Sale. “She encourages the board to be a competent functioning operation, and her passion for the organization is formidable,” according to a statement.
Carstens was nominated for her work with the Kodiak Arts Council. She served on its board for years and has been costuming for productions for decades, including the recent production called “Chicago.” “Participants of the play also report that she showed tremendous encouragement and support toward all cast members and was willing and available to help anyone who needed it,” a statement wrote.
Cupp was nominated for collecting, storing and loaning out medical equipment and mobility devices to people in Kodiak. Cupp supplies this medical equipment free of charge and often delivers items directly. She also frequently offers to provide a home safety assessment at no charge.
Cummings was nominated for volunteering his audio engineering expertise at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. The auditorium currently operates without a technical director, and Cummings has volunteered frequently for the Kodiak Arts Council’s visiting artists and performances. He has also hosted training sessions for local volunteers to build a group that can be called on to support events at the auditorium.
Organizations that received funding were the Kodiak Arts Council, Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, and KMXT 100.1 FM.
Last year the Alaska Community Foundation provided $1,000 toward volunteer recognition and the Kodiak Community Foundation Advisory Board matched that amount. This year, Cooper said all the funds are coming from the Kodiak Community Foundation.
“The board really believes in celebrating our community and the people that go above and beyond to support it,” said Brianna Cooper, program manager for the Kodiak Community Foundation, in a statement. “They hope to continue the Volunteer of the Year grant awards as an ongoing tradition and are building their annual budget to reflect that.”
The Alaska Community Foundation and their affiliates, including the Kodiak Community Foundation, grant $7 million to $10 million each year to charitable projects and nonprofit organizations across the state.
