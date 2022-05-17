Eris Merlene Brown was born at 6:09 p.m. on April 16, 2022, to Stephanie and Frankie Brown. She weighed 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces and measured 19.75 inches long.
Eris’ parents are originally from Kodiak and Chicago. Her father works for Trident Seafoods and her mother is a homemaker. Also welcoming Eris to the family is Keith Leflore, Jordyn Leflore, Dahlia Brown, Stormie Brown, Frankie Brown and Antonio Brown.
Proud grandparents are Jacqueline Mullen and Brian Mullen from Kodiak and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Dorothy Brown and Frank Rucker from Chicago.
Eden Christina Morris was born at 2:02 a.m. on April 22, 2022, to Alex Morris II and Courtney Morris. She weighed 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Eden’s parents are originally from Texas. Her father is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard and stationed at Air Station Kodiak. Also welcoming Eden to the family is Brooklyn, Aubrey and Dianna.
Proud grandparents are Pauline and Clint Lewis from Southeast Texas, and Christina and Von Morris from Bridge City, Texas.
