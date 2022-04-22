John 20:24-31 (NIV) – “Now Thomas (called Didymus), one of the twelve, was not with the disciples when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord!’ But he said to them, ‘unless I see the nail marks in His hands and put my finger where the nails were, and put my hand in his side, I will not believe it.’ A week later His disciples were in the house again and Thomas was with them, though the doors were locked, Jesus came and stood among them and said, ‘Peace be with you!’ then He said, to Thomas, ‘Put your finger here, see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe.’ Thomas said to Him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Then Jesus told him, ‘because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’ Jesus did many other miraculous signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not recorded in this book. But these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the son of God, and that by believing you may have life in His Name.”
Here in Kodiak, I consider us twice blessed! Last Sunday many celebrated Resurrection Sunday. Now this Sunday many will celebrate Resurrection Sunday in the Orthodox tradition.
I’m constantly intrigued by the diversity of the Christian faith. Here in the United States there’s an estimated 200 Christian denominations.
There’s many things that divide our denominations but there’s one key that unites us in the midst of those differing traditions and practices — that is Christ Jesus Himself, the life, death, and resurrection of our Risen Savior.
1 Corinthians 15:55-57 — “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
I can’t help but see ourselves especially as Alaskans as doubly blessed with so many small communities where Easter and Christmas are each celebrated twice for the cause of Christ, separated by seven to 14 days depending on the yearly calendar (ha, ha a double portion of sorts).
In the realm of fellowship we can celebrate in our own style and traditions while supporting our neighbors in theirs.
Looking forward to continued blessings, I look at the verses of the New Testament book of Ephesians 4:3-6 — “Make every effort to keep the bond of peace. There is one body and one spirit just as you were called to one hope when you were called, one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.”
I find a level of peace that regardless of the calendar dates or the symbols, icons, pews versus chairs, or standing, clergy vestments versus suits or uniforms, or business casual together as the Christian church we can look forward to commemorating the Ascension of Christ which is celebrated thirty-nine days after Easter followed with great excitement and expectation is Pentecost, which is acknowledged 50 days after Easter.
These are both important, pivotal events. On the day of Ascension our Lord gives the Great Commission. Followed by Pentecost which is the Scriptural account of the coming of the Holy Spirit.
Jesus promised in John 14:16 – “And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever.”
As Believers let us celebrate and support this weekend’s commemoration of Easter.
He has risen! — He has risen indeed!
