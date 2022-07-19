To be classified as an invasive species an organism must be both alien to an ecosystem and likely to cause harm. The expanding population of signal crayfish in Kodiak’s Buskin Lake is both.
This burrowing mudbug is the ultimate omnivore: it will eat virtually anything, including detritus, which is composed of dead organisms and fecal matter, and periphyton, which is the slime that collects on every underwater surface, and is made of algae, bacteria, microbes, and the aforementioned detritus. But they also eat any animal they can catch, including snails, swimming insect larvae, other crayfish, and of course, delicious salmon eggs.
Not enough information is available to draw a scientific conclusion, but a decline in sockeye salmon returns to the Buskin River drainage coincides with the recent boom in crayfish populations there. For a time that meant open season on Buskin crawdads, and the lake was specked with traps of all types, from homemade ones made from water bottles to custom built pots bought at the marine supply store. But regulations adopted by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in 2021 prohibit the retention of any invasive species in Alaska, whether Asian carp, American bullfrogs, New Zealand mudsnails, or signal crayfish, and the open season was officially closed. The reasoning is that they could be inadvertently transported to other rivers. And so far the Buskin seems to be the only outbreak of signal crayfish in Alaska.
And there may be good reason for concern. Signal crayfish have been shown to be an aggressively invasive species. They originally come from the Pacific Northwest, where they are native to Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia. But when they were introduced to California they quickly replaced native species. The only native crayfish remaining in California is the Shasta crayfish, of Shasta County, where efforts are being made to create a barrier to the signal crayfish invasion.
Europe knows all about invasive signal crayfish, too. Starting in 1907 the European crayfish was being decimated by a crayfish plague. So Sweden and Finland imported signal crayfish, hoping to bolster native stocks. But the imported crayfish also carried the plague. They were just much less affected by it. Their swift advance in their new territory helped spread the plague, which is rapidly fatal to European crayfish. Today signal crayfish have largely replaced the European version, and are found in every European country except Ireland. In Europe they have been implicated in declining runs of Atlantic salmon, and even in causing riverbank erosion with their burrowing behavior.
While it may be possible to limit the spread of crayfish in Alaska by limiting human behavior, another invasive crustacean seems to be inevitably marching its way north to Alaskan waters. The European green crab could be called Europe’s revenge for the signal crayfish. The green crabs is so common there it is just called the “shore crab.” Its Latin name translates to the “raving mad crab,” and it is known in France as “le crabe enrage.” It also goes by the name “Joe Rocker.”
Joe Rocker seems well on its way to conquering the east and west coasts of the United States. Like the signal crayfish they will eat just about anything, including clams, oysters, mussels, marine worms, and small crustaceans, and they are especially good at opening up bivalves. They have been blamed for the crash of soft shell clams in Maine. As they work their way north, spurred by warmer water temperatures, they pose significant risks to important fisheries, including Dungeness crab, clams and oysters. They compete for food with native fish, and even bird species. They even act as a host for a parasitic worm that harms shorebirds.
So, how did they make it from Europe to the west coast? Probably in the holds of ships. Green crab larvae can survive as plankton for up to 80 days. They could easily be transported in the seawater ballast of cargo ships and discharged in the water on arrival. The first green crab seen on the west coast was in San Francisco in 1989. They quickly expanded their range south to Monterrey Bay, and north to Humboldt Bay, then up the Oregon coast. A population in Barkley Sound on Vancouver Island exploded in the 2000s, and now seem to be trickling down into the Puget Sound area. Given their opportunistic nature, scientists generally agree that the expansion of “raving mad crabs” into Alaska waters will inevitably occur as warmer temperatures create ideal conditions for them.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game wants to know when that happens. Green crabs are up to 4 inches across, and have 10 distinctive spines on the front of the shell. They are found on rocky shores, cobble beaches, sandflats and tidal marshes. If you find a green crab while fishing or tide pooling do not throw it back alive. Freeze it and contact Fish and Game at 1-877-INVASIV (1-877-468-2748).
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
