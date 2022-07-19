crayfish

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak biologist Daniel Smith holds a signal crayfish that he caught from Buskin Lake. 

To be classified as an invasive species an organism must be both alien to an ecosystem and likely to cause harm. The expanding population of signal crayfish in Kodiak’s Buskin Lake is both.

This burrowing mudbug is the ultimate omnivore: it will eat virtually anything, including detritus, which is composed of dead organisms and fecal matter, and periphyton, which is the slime that collects on every underwater surface, and is made of algae, bacteria, microbes, and the aforementioned detritus. But they also eat any animal they can catch, including snails, swimming insect larvae, other crayfish, and of course, delicious salmon eggs.

