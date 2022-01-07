Psalm 32:1-7 (NIV) — “Blessed is he whose transgression are forgiven whose sins are covered, Blessed is the man whose sin the Lord does not count against him and in whose spirit is no deceit. When I kept silent, my bones wasted away through my groaning all day long. For day and night Your hand was heavy upon me; my strength was sapped as in the heat of summer. (Selah) Then I acknowledged my sin to You and did not cover up my iniquity. I said, ‘I will confess my transgressions in the lord.’ — and You forgave the guilt of my sin — (Selah) Therefore, let everyone who is godly pray for You while You may be found: surely when the mighty waters rise, they will not reach Him. You are my hiding place; You will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance. (Selah)
I have a little saying for myself, “sitting on the porch eating bon-bons, watching the tide ebb and flow, rise and fall.”
The basic idea for me is that there is so much happening on the world’s stage that I absolutely have no control of. I can no more change world events then I can change the turn of the tides. What I can do is get off the porch and participate in the events here in Kodiak.
As the end of 2021 was drawing near the last few weeks had brought waves of anxiety but sure enough blessed by God’s favor upon the people of Kodiak, all the anxiety washed out like the going tide.
Fresh in the New Year, 2022, “and the hits just keep on coming!” Fresh New Year, Fresh new challenges. “Repair, Patch and Maintain. Repair, Renovate and Replace.”
During Christmas my wife and I were gifted with a tin of bon-bons and a three-pound bar of Hersey’s chocolate — ha, ha, ha. I got such a kick out of that.
Later on I mentioned in a small gathering plus I added, “What am I supposed to do with three pounds of chocolate?” and a young man said, “Duh, what do you think you’ll do with it?”
After a couple days I melted it down and made them chocolate cream pies — DUH!
I wasn’t able to give a pie to everyone that was on my mind, but I was able to give to a few.
I guess what the blessing was; someone gifted me, which in turn I was able to gift others beyond my own porch.
Did you happen to notice the “Selah” in our opening Scripture passage? In those seven verses, “Selah” appears three times. If you search that out, perhaps you’ll find what I did. That no one is a 100% certain of what it means. There are a handful of suggested ideas but no one that I read was willing to state with a definite definition.
The book of Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, 150 Psalms/Chapters. Just FYI – it’s my understanding that the book of Psalms is a collection of sacred poems meant to be sung.
Out of all those suggested ideas I read; I tend to accept the use as a “Musical Pause”.
Here’s what I found:
“Some scholars believe that Selah was a musical notation possibly meaning, ‘Silence’ or ‘Praise’ or an end. Perhaps a louder strain, piano or pause in the voices singing, while the instruments perform alone.”
So from my porch eating bon-bons “Selah” – 2022
Paused and Privilege to participate!
