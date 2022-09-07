Getting to work this week was different. The roads were busy with traffic in the mornings, and at key intersections the brightly colored safety vests of crossing guards once again demanded a driver’s attention. Kids were walking and driving to school again, and school buses were doing their morning pickup routes.

As I am preparing to pick up the baton of marine science education after a much-too-long COVID hibernation, I also pay more attention to emails about STEM education. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is taught not as separate subjects but as an integrated approach.

