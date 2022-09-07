Getting to work this week was different. The roads were busy with traffic in the mornings, and at key intersections the brightly colored safety vests of crossing guards once again demanded a driver’s attention. Kids were walking and driving to school again, and school buses were doing their morning pickup routes.
As I am preparing to pick up the baton of marine science education after a much-too-long COVID hibernation, I also pay more attention to emails about STEM education. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) is taught not as separate subjects but as an integrated approach.
STEM problem solving is one of the ways in which education tries to keep up with the demands of our modern world and prepares students for the workplace. If you take, for example, an engineer, their work involves not just math or physics, but a complex set of skills including checking written documents and drawings, communicating with a team, purchasing equipment, and following safety guidelines.
The STEM concept has been around for years, and my own program follows its directive nicely.
Many educators emphasize that it really should be STEAM education and the “A” stands for the arts, which are important to the developing imagination as well as physical dexterity. Breaking it down, marine science includes many aspects of biology, chemistry and physics. Technology is now so prevalent in every student’s life that it is very likely some students can teach me new tricks.
But yes, technology is always part of every lesson. Math, too, is a natural thing to integrate in learning about the ocean. Art is like the frosting on the cake — in addition to the basics, it is needed to make the whole lesson a rounded-out experience.
Engineering is a concept that is a little less obvious, and warrants a closer look.
To explore how engineering could (or should) be integrated in teaching ocean science I asked the question: Who are the engineers in the ocean? The ocean, or rather any part of the ocean we choose to focus our attention on, is an ecosystem. Thus, I looked at the definition for ecosystem engineers. Wikipedia comes up with, “Any species that creates, significantly modifies, maintains or destroys a habitat.”
The first example of a prolific habitat engineer is the beaver. It is the second-largest living rodent, and its habit of building dams and family lodges from twigs, rocks and mud changes and creates wetlands, resulting in improved habitat for many other species.
Many a pond or lake is the result of beaver engineering; one local example can be seen on the hike to Termination Point. Once a lake is established, it becomes an ecosystem of its own and other species populate it.
A study published in the Guardian two years ago found that sea otters in California were saving seagrass beds from being overgrown by algae. Similar to their role in saving kelp forests from being overgrazed by sea urchins, the estuarine otters were saving the sea grass by eating the crabs, which in turn ate the snails that cleaned the algae off the seagrass. Seagrass beds are important habitat for many fish species because fish eggs can be glued to the blades and little fish can play happily among the grass blades without being exposed to the bright sun or seen by birds and other predators.
Some authors count kelp itself as an ecosystem engineer. Kelp builds structure under water and, wherever there is structure, marine animals tend to gather. Again, it is the protection of backing up to something; if your back is safe, you can keep an eye out for any predators that might come to get you. By this logic, any attached organism of considerable size, such as sponges, coral or sea pens, are ecosystem engineers.
One animal group that has my utter respect for their skill in construction are marine cone worms. These worms build a perfect ice-cream-cone-shaped house from grains of sand and worm spit. The tubes can sometimes be found on sandy intertidal beaches. Unfortunately, they fall apart when dried. While I consider the construction of such a home a significant engineering
achievement, the cone worms are not considered ecosystem engineers because the tube does not qualify as altering the habitat significantly for other species. Tiny protozoans living in the spaces between sand grains might disagree, but given their microscopic size they don’t get to weigh in on this topic.
On the other end of the size spectrum of ocean inhabitants, baleen whales have recently been
included in the list of ecosystem engineers. Researchers looked at the number of whales prior to and after the whaling days (17th century until 1927) in the Southern Ocean, the cold waters surrounding the Antarctic.
They found that today’s productivity of the Antarctic could not feed the number of large whales that once lived there. How can this be? Why would the taking away of all these big hungry animals not create an abundance of their food? The answer lies in the distribution of fertilizer: Whales eat at depths and poop in the water column, where the nutrients can be used for growing food for the krill.
Without the fertilizer, the algae don’t grow as well under the ice and the krill have less to munch on. Hence, fewer whales resulted in fewer krill. I do not see how this leads to actual structures, but it certainly fundamentally alters the chemistry and biology of the habitat.
While I have now elaborated on the concept of ecosystem engineers, I would like to offer a definition for environmental engineers. The latter term is used for people, and is defined in the online Occupational Outlook Handbook as follows: “Environmental engineers use the principles
of engineering, soil science, biology, and chemistry to develop solutions to environmental problems.” It strikes me that this definition fits every biologist I have ever worked with. More to the point of this article, I might argue that it is also true for the beaver, the sea otter, kelp, sponges and coral, and baleen whales.
On the other hand, any of those students I saw walking to school today might become engineers, significantly modifying, maintaining or destroying a habitat. In other words, it seems that the definitions have some overlap. Perhaps, once again we have to revisit our understanding of what animals can do and about the origin of our so-called intelligence. There are amazing engineers above the waves and below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.