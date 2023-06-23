Six Kodiak residents are undergoing training for a certification that would show they have been properly trained in ways to save injured marine mammals.

The certification is being gained through a wildlife safe capture course offered by the Pinniped Entanglement Group. The organization is dedicated to training people on how to reduce the number of instances when sea lions get caught up in marine debris and fishing gear.

