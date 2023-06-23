Six Kodiak residents are undergoing training for a certification that would show they have been properly trained in ways to save injured marine mammals.
The certification is being gained through a wildlife safe capture course offered by the Pinniped Entanglement Group. The organization is dedicated to training people on how to reduce the number of instances when sea lions get caught up in marine debris and fishing gear.
“Sea lions here are still endangered, and the more that we can relieve pressures, especially ones that we are directly causing, like marine debris, is a good thing,” Sun’aq tribe Natural Resources Director Matt Van Daele said to KDM.
Over Memorial Day weekend, the team was able to capture and disentangle its first sea lion during training.
“The last day of the training we saw this pup that none of us was aware of, and she was also entangled, so that’s why we’re able to respond,” Van Daele said.
There are at least three other sea lions in the area that are known to be entangled in marine debris, Van Daele said.
The primary reason for entanglement is plastic packing bands, Van Daele said. But there is a broad range of debris that causes trouble.
“Once they get [it] around their neck... their body will start growing around it, and it’ll just start slowly strangling them,” Van Daele said.
The group is also able to help smaller marine mammals, such as sea otters and seals. The next step for the team is going to include large whale disentanglement. Later this summer the team will get up to date on its training for disentanglement for large whales that may become caught in fishing nets or crab pots.
These issues don’t arise often in Kodiak. In the past five to 10 years, there was only one other mammal known to be in need of rescue.
But the certified rescuers won’t just be needed in Kodiak. With their certifications they could travel to other places in Alaska to help with injured marine mammals. Before this group, Kodiak would have had to fly someone in from Juneau to be able to save a sea lion.
When the group is eventually certified in all these areas, its work will be dependent on the Kodiak community’s engagement. It will have to rely on the community calling in entangled animals with adequate information such as location and when the animal was seen to be able to respond and save local animals.
“It’s going to give us another tool in the toolbox for direct action, direct help. But the thing that I ultimately would really like to see is the community realizing they have the ability to help us help the ecosystem and we need their eyes and their ears,” Van Daele said.
Entangled or injured marine mammals can be reported by calling the Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 877-925-7773.
