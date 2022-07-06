On April 14, 1894, the 116-foot whaling ship James Allen set sail from San Francisco for the bowhead grounds off Point Barrow, Alaska. Commanded by Captain James Huntley and manned by a crew of 49 other officers and sailors, the ship sailed in the waning days of the American whaling industry, as kerosene replaced whale oil for light, and as the whales themselves grew scarce.
Captain Huntley made a course to Amukta Pass in the Aleutians, a 35-mile wide gap between Amukta Island and Seguam Island. Called the “172 pass,” because it lay on the 172nd line of longitude, whalers favored it for its generous and forgiving width through the often foggy Archipelago.
The voyage was uneventful until midnight on May 10, when, 3rd mate Joseph Duarte grew uneasy with the full complement of sail driving the ship full speed northwest through a dense fog. In near gale winds from the southeast and with visibility at times less than a quarter mile, the ship’s position had last been plotted from a celestial sighting five days before. The captain was confident that his dead reckoning calculations of speed and course since then were sound, however, and retired to his cabin late in the evening with orders to maintain sail and heading.
Mr. Duarte had sailed through the Aleutians before and would later say that he would havepreferred to reduce sail and heave to until visibility improved, but under the captain’s orders, the ship plowed ahead.
The sea was running high, and with the southeast weather at their stern, two steersmen were required to hold the ship to its northwest course. Mr. Duarte doubled the bow watch and climbed the rigging for a better view ahead. At 1:20 a.m. on May 11, Duarte saw a dark mass ahead with a white skirt of breakers along its shore. He ordered the ship turned to port and sent a crewman to wake the captain. When he appeared on deck, however, Captain Huntley maintained that the ship was where it should be, approaching Amukta Pass near Seguam Island, and ordered the helmsmen to turn back to their original course.
Moments later the ship struck Aglidak Island reef, off the east end of Amlia Island, 10 miles west of Seguam Island. For a few minutes the James Allen pounded on the rocks in the heavy onshore sea until it was carried by a larger wave over the rocks into more protected water between the reef and Amlia Island.
The ship’s hull had been badly holed and she began sinking rapidly. The men, many of them asleep only moments before, managed to lower five of the ship’s whaleboats, though one was smashed against the port side by a wave and several crewmen were lost as it sank. The survivors were taken up by the other boats, and 20 minutes after hitting the reef the James Allen sank by the stern. In the confusion, no food or water was brought into any of the boats, and few of the men managed to grab their oilskins or boots.
Nine men in boat Number 1, with 3rd Mate Duarte on board, rowed downwind to a beach on Amlia Island, pulled the boat out of the water and camped under the shelter of the overturned hull, subsisting on mussels. A week later they set out for Unalaska, 270 miles to the east. At Seguam Island they encountered five Aleut hunters who took them to an Alaska Commercial Co. outpost in Nazan Bay, on Atka Island, just west of Amlia Island, from whence the eventually sailed back to California.
The captain’s boat and boat Number 3, with 27 men altogether, rowed together to the north side of Amlia Island where they lived on mussels for several days. On the 16th they, too, set out for Unalaska. Boat Number 2, with nine men aboard, made it away from the ship with a chart, a compass and a full set of oars, which allowed it to outpace the other boats as they each rowed for Unalaska.
Sighted several times over the following days by the men in the captain’s boat, it was last seen north of Amlia Island, but was not seen again. What happened to it and its men remains unknown.
After leaving Amlia Island on the 16th, the 27 men in the captain’s boat and boat Number 3 made it as far as the Islands of Four Mountains on the 19th, where, with the sea running too high to allow a landing, they tied up to a near shore tangle of kelp. During the night one man died and was thrown into the sea. The next day, May 20, in terrible weather, they began rowing again, but at 3 that afternoon boat Number 3 capsized and four men were drowned. The rest were hauled into the captain’s boat, and the 22 remaining men landed on Umnak Island that evening where they found an abandoned Aleut hunters’ barabara at the top of the beach.
The men found a cooking pot in the barabara, and strands of line and some wire on the beach, from which they fashioned fish hooks and jigging lines, which they successfully used to catch codfish just off the beach. The roof of the barabara leaked relentlessly in the near constant rain, however, and three men died of hypothermia the day after they came ashore. One sailor, James Andres, made it off the James Allen with dry matches, which allowed a smoky fire of wet driftwood. No one had managed to make it into the boats with their tobacco however, and the lack of this proved almost as much of an affliction as the saltwater sores on their hands and feet, the constant wet and cold, and eventually, even the lack of food.
On May 23 Captain Huntley and seven of the ablest men headed for Unalaska, 120 miles further east, rowing and using bed quilts as sails. A gale drove them back to Umnak Island, but Huntley and six men set out again on June 5, arriving in Unalaska on June 12. The U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear was in Unalaska at the time, skippered by the legendary Mike Healy. Captain Healy took the survivors aboard and four hours later the Bear was underway with the James Allen’s men to point out the survivor’s camp on Umnak Island.
In the meantime, the men on Umnak had not fared well. Without a boat to fish from, they had cast their fishing lines from the shore and lost them to snags in the rocks. They possessed a shotgun and shells, a minor miracle considering the chaotic departure from the James Allen, but the wary seagulls stayed too far away to be shot. Instead, the men subsisted on mussels, boiled in the pot and slurped from their hats. They had to go further and further along the shore to find them, however, which required increasing amounts of energy they did not have.
From May 20, when the men from the James Allen landed on Umnak, until the finalx rescue on June 14, it rained every day but two. Day by day the men left behind by Captain Huntley grew weaker from hunger, and from being wet and cold. The sores on their hands and feet further diminished their strength and shrank the distance they could walk to gather mussels. Eventually they had picked the shore clean of mussels as far as they could walk and were reduced to lying listlessly and sleeping around the fire. When they slept they dreamt of food.
On Sunday, June 10, five days after the captain and the other six men had left for Unalaska, one of the crewmen in the barabara, Austin Gideon, died. The next day his shipmates cut the flesh from his bones, boiled it in the pot, and over the next three days ate every edible piece of him.
On the 13th, they dug up Joseph Pena, one of the men who had died and was buried shortly after they arrived on the island. The next day, Captain Huntley and men from the Bear walked up the beach and found nine survivors lying nearly comatose in the barabara, with pieces of Mr. Pena in the pot and scattered around the fire.
The story of the shipwreck caused a sensation in the summer of 1894, but not, of course, because of the shipwreck itself, which was a common occurrence. Reporters mobbed the survivors when they arrived in San Francisco and elicited numerous first-person accounts to feed the public frenzy for details of men eating men. Most of the sailors on Umnak Island told their stories straightforwardly, with little apparent embellishment or shame.
Altogether, 24 men survived the shipwreck, including the nine men in boat Number 1, whichlanded safely in Nazan Bay on Atka Island, and the 15 men who rowed or were rescued from Umnak Island.
Sources for this story include numerous newspaper accounts from the summer of 1894, gathered and transcribed by Warren Good, director of the Alaska Shipwreck database.
