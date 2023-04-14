For Orthodox Christians, today is Good Friday, the dark prelude to Pascha, the most celebratory of all church holidays — the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ who was laid in a tomb after His crucifixion. For those who put their hope in this message, their lives show signs of their hope.
Recently, Kodiak said goodbye to four women of faith: Marcilee (Marcy) Jones, Anne Cusick, Kathy Rostad and Eleanor King.
Each of these women have stories that would take volumes. But since I’m limited to a column, I’ll try to capture some of the essence of their remarkable lives.
MARCY JONES
Marcy Jones proudly bore the title of “fisherman’s wife.” She was married to fisherman Harold Jones and was one of the founders of Fishermen’s Wives, an organization that supported fishing families and advocated for marine safety.
Originally from California, Marcy and Harold wanted to get into the lucrative halibut fishing in Southeast Alaska where “halibut was king.
Halibut stories were the best ‘get rich’ stories imaginable,” Harold said in an interview.
So the two, with a baby on the way, headed for Juneau.
In Southeast Alaska, most of the fishermen were either Finlanders or Norwegians – Scandinavians of some kind. “If your grandmother didn’t come from Norway, you didn’t have a ghost of a chance getting a job in Alaska,” Harold said.
But that didn’t bother him, because he didn’t need to pound the docks looking for a spot on a salmon troller or a halibut boat.
He bought the Tacora, which was part of that primitive fleet that had no radar or LORAN. One boat in a hundred had radio transmitter receivers.
“We had about as much equipment as Columbus had,” Harold laughed. “At least he had a sexton, but we didn’t even have that. We had nothing but a generator, compass and whatever deck machinery you had.”
“In the fog, you navigated by the sound of dogs barking on the beach,” said the Joneses’ son, Chris. “But there weren’t any dogs, so you had to listen for the ravens.”
Harold added: “You had to listen to the breakers crashing on the beach. Then you knew you were getting awfully close.”
Harold rigged the Tacora as a salmon troller. He and Marcy put a 6-by-6 foot bunk in the pilothouse for their 9-month-old daughter, Anita, and went to the fishing grounds.
Marcy soon discovered that the fishing life can be unpredictable and potentially threatening.
One dark and stormy night — Aug. 10, 1948, to be exact — the Tacora headed toward Juneau with Harold, Marcy, their then 11-month daughter and the Jones’ friend, Dick Christiensen and his fiancé, Mary Darroff, on board.
The boat was beating its way up Gastineau Channel against torrential rains and eastern gales up to 65. But the danger was behind them, not in front. An 85-foot fish packer/mailboat slammed into the Tacora’s starboard quarter and ripped off the stern.
“The boat’s running lights were like the very eyes of death glaring at us from above,” Harold said in an article appearing in the Alaska Sportsman Magazine.
He grabbed Anita and held her out as someone from the fish packer took her. The adults crawled into an eight-foot skiff for refuge. The oars floated away so they had to paddle with their hands, watching the Tacora engulfed by the sea.
Harold said the sea had won a considerable victory that grim night, taking his boat, savings and means of livelihood, but thankfully, no lives were lost.
Once he got his bearings, Jones made plans to raise the boat. People told him that it was impossible because the channel was too deep and the biggest challenge was figuring out where exactly the boat had sunk. But Alaskan fishermen are a hearty bunch, driven by determination.
With help from two salmon trollers, Larry Fitzpartrick, owner and skipper of the halibut boat, Ruby, two fish trap divers, and a friend in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Harold achieved his goal.
As the Tacora broke the surface, a grimy, tired group of men cheered enthusiastically.
“We had beaten the sea, ripped open Davy Jones’ locker and reclaimed the boat it had held for seven long months,” Harold said in the article. Once the boat was raised, other challenges awaited the Jones family, such as moving the boat.
Using a skiff powered by a 5 horsepower engine, Harold began towing the Tacora toward Douglas Island, where he would have it worked on.
“I was making very little headway, and the tide began to change.” Soon the engine ran out of gas, and Harold was forced to row, frantically trying to make it to Douglas.
He finally got help from a gillnetter who towed him the rest of the way.
Harold refurbished the Tacora and it looked brand-spanking new when he sold it. The boat eventually was purchased by a Washington fisherman who rigged it to fish Dungeness crab.
Another big adventure awaited the Jones family when the family brought their new boat, the Marcy J, from Mobile, Ala., where it was built, and via the Panama Canal was sent to Kodiak, where the Jones family had settled. Marcy and Harold often consulted the Lord as they made that long, memorable trip.
Through various mishaps and disasters, the boat was finally brought to its safe haven in Kodiak. Through the years, Harold and Marcy went through many ups and downs, but they’ve never regretted the decision to come to Alaska.
After living in Juneau for several years, the Jones family moved to Pelican where the boys, Chris and Tony, were initiated into fishing.
According to the sons, it was an ideal place to grow up. Chris called it Hobbit Land. “There were vertical cliffs where you could fall 75 feet before you hit the rocks. You had caves and little ledges that you could walk up like little mountain goats,” he said.
When the kids reached high school age, the family spent winters in Everett, Washington. The Pelican school went only through 8th grade. Harold fished out of Pelican for 20 years.
In 1967 Harold decided to check Kodiak waters to see if there was anything to the stories he heard about the shrimp and crab booms. By this time he had the Tradewind, which he co-owned with a partner. The family was living in Everett at the time, but Marcy went along for the ride.
Recalling the trip to Kodiak, Marcy said that coming across the Gulf was “lovely. We came into the (Near Island) Channel. It was so pretty. It was a beautiful day. I saw the (Orthodox) church on the hill.
“By the time we tied up at the dock, I felt right at home. I have never lost that feeling,” Marcy said.
The Jones family became an integral part of the Kodiak community and were active members of the Church of Christ congregation. Marcy loved signing for The Golden Tones.
Said Marcy’s daughter, Anita Hassey: “Throughout her life, my mother taught me to put the Lord first. My earliest memory is of sitting on her lap playing with her gloves in church. My last memory is of Mom, nearly blind and very hard of hearing, singing hymns of praise. Her life was characterized by devotion to her family and her Lord.”
