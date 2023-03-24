Guy Powell

Monday marks the 59th anniversary of the 1964 Good Friday earthquake and tidal wave. The catastrophic event made such a lasting impression on Kodiak that folks here still talk about that day of terror as if it happened yesterday.

R. Maria (Aga) Turner was a little girl living in Larsen Bay at the time of the disaster. Her dad, Charlie Aga, took Maria and her older sister, his invalid mother who was on an army cot, and other villagers in an old army truck and drove them to higher ground. Once he reached that destination, he made a makeshift shelter out of available material where the girls and their grandma would be protected from the elements.

