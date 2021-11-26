Isaiah 33:22-24 (NIV): “For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver. The Lord is our King;
it is He who will save us. Your rigging hangs loose: The mast is not held secure; the sail is not spread. Then an abundance of spoils will be divided and even the lame will carry off plunder. No one living in Zion will say, ‘I am ill’ and the sins of those who dwell there will be forgiven.”
Today, when I first read this passage, I read it from the NKJV (New King James Version). There’s 24 verses in this 33 chapter that are divided by three title headers. The first six verses
are titled, “Woe to the Destroyer.” Verses 7-16 are titled, “The Lord will Rise.” And the third being “The King in His Beauty.”
The well-known saying, “God is doing for us what we cannot do for ourselves,” is what came to my mind when I read, “Your tackle is loosed, they could not spread the sail.”
So Verse 22 starts off telling us who the Lord is and that “He will save us.” I guess there will always be a difference in how you interpret that. When your soul is secure in salvation perhaps it could be received as God offering healing.
A reality in our island community and throughout our nation is we have many “walking wounded”
among us. Those who have physical wounds, those who battle PTSD whether from combat or
domestic violence, depression or perhaps SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder).
I find this as a salve for my own soul when disappointment and discouragement digs deep.
Psalm 107:19-24 says, “Then they cried out to the Lord in their trouble, and He saved them out of their distresses, He sent His word and healed them, and delivered them from their destruction. Oh, that men would give thanks to the Lord for His goodness, and for His wonderful works to the children of men! Let them sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving and declare His works with rejoicing. Those who go down to the sea in ships, who do business on great waters. They see the works of the Lord, and His wonders in the deep.”
We’ve been given the proper instructions. We’ve received the needed prescription regardless of how difficult the situation; “Call out to the Lord.”
I may have mentioned this before, but I honestly think it’s necessary to repeat. Prayer should be the first thing — not the last thing. Praise and thanksgiving shouldn’t be those forgotten or inconvenient things.
Even before I became a Christ-confessing Christian I was familiar with a painting — not a fancy one — but the message was clear.
You could clearly tell the setting was a ship on rough seas, a young man at the ship’s wooden wheel and Jesus standing behind the younger with one hand on his shoulder as a steady confidence and the other pointing at a direction ahead.
I think the painting is called “Christ our Pilot.”
Some days are tricky, and some are trickier than others. It never hurts to be aware, to have a Scripture passage, a quote or quip — even a short chorus — set aside for those moments when you feel bogged down by concerns and circumstances.
Allow me to close with this passage of Scripture, Hebrews 10:23-25: “Let us hold unwaveringly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
