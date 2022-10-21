Bears

MATTHEW VAN DAELE photo

“What size do you think my paws are?” 

Because of its status as habitat for Kodiak bears, our island is a popular destination for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. Many say that their greatest desire is to see the world-famous bear, and almost as many add the disclaimer “at a safe distance, of course.”

Even from a distance, bears can be formidable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.