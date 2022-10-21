Because of its status as habitat for Kodiak bears, our island is a popular destination for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. Many say that their greatest desire is to see the world-famous bear, and almost as many add the disclaimer “at a safe distance, of course.”
Even from a distance, bears can be formidable.
While I worked as a cook for the Rohrer Bear Camp in Uganik in the late ’80s and early ’90s, I often hiked the mountainous area near the cluster of cabins and sheds with a wonderful Husky dog named Moe Brown.
Her owners lived down the trail from the camp. I went into the wilds without a rifle or bear spray. I often sized up an area to see what tree offered refuge for me in case I met up with a bear. That day finally came in 1988.
While walking near a grove of trees I met a bear ambling down its trail. Moe Brown chased it off, but when the bear abruptly turned around and nipped at the dog, she vanished. I did what any bear-viewing advisor would tell you not to do: I ran. Fortunately I came upon a sturdy tree which I quickly climbed.
Pretty soon Moe Brown came back and sat at the foot of the tree, howling, growling and barking. The bear watched us for a few minutes and then left the area.
Years later I worked as a chef at Katmai Wilderness Lodge in Kukak Bay on the Alaska Peninsula. From the kitchen window I often saw bears digging in the mud. I felt pretty safe, but when John took the guests and me to the creek where bears chased after fish, I’d get nervous.
Too close for comfort.
One stormy night, while John and I watched a movie in the lodge living room, we heard a loud thump on the deck outside.
Thinking the wind had knocked something down, we opened the sliding glass door, only to come face to face with a bear. We both let out a yell, and the bear hightailed it out of there.
A year later some of my students from St. Innocent’s Academy worked at Kukak. The boys slept in a weatherport a few yards from the lodge. One Sunday morning, as I prepared breakfast, I glanced out the window and saw a bear standing on its hind legs, shaking the frame of the weatherport door.
It was obvious that he wanted to get in. I bolted outside and hollered at it, waking up the guests. The bear ran off. He most likely was attracted by the food the boys had been storing in the shelter.
By 2003 I was no longer at the lodge, but John stayed on as a guide.
One day he and his guests enjoyed a sunny afternoon on deck when they saw a bear walking toward them from the beach. John immediately walked to a closer spot and started to film the bear with his new video camera.
“I started taking pictures of him, and he kept coming toward me,” John recalled. The bear started to climb the steps that led to the deck. “He kept coming toward me, and I kept backing up. I walked backward up the steps. Here he comes, right in my face. I had a new camera. I was swinging it in front of his face; but I didn’t want to hit him with it. I kept walking back.”
The guests on the deck began to fear for John’s safety. They screamed his name. John had no firearm or bear spray to defend himself with. But, thankfully, on the railing of the deck he had an arsenal of rocks he had collected from his hikes.
He reached over and grabbed a rock (it must have been twenty pounds) and threw it at the bear, hitting his head. That blow “barely fazed him,” said John. But the bear turned around and walked away from the deck. “The encounter was “too fantastic to believe,” said John.
The next day the bear swam out to one of the islands near the lodge and ate seagulls.
In another incident, John and Christopher, one of the students, and I went to the head of the bay to view bears.When John noticed a sow and her full-grown cub in the distance, he whispered “trouble.”
He had come across these bears before, and they acted aggressively. The sow started coming toward us. Christopher wanted to run, but John warned him to stay still. We started throwing rocks at the sow and she kept moving on. However, the cub — not far behind her — started to charge us.
Once again, we threw rocks at the aggressor. He joined his mother, and the two disappeared in the distance.
It was not uncommon to see bears at Kukak Bay, because it’s part of a national park that protects the species. Bears also have been sighted at Abercrombie State Park, which is close to home for many of us — and a popular hiking place.
Larry and Jeannie LeDoux live close to the park. When Larry was principal at North Star, Jeannie was the school’s music teacher. Usually Larry would go to school first. One morning he got a call from Jeannie asking him to pick her up. She didn’t dare leave the house because she saw a bear on the deck. When Larry drove back to the house he noticed horses crossing the road. Of course, he told himself, she saw a horse and mistook it for a bear. Jeannie insisted that it was a bear that she had seen.
About a year later, Larry was at the airport when he ran into his neighbor, Sid Pruitt. Sid asked Larry if he saw that bear chasing a horse near their place a year ago. When Larry fessed up about his mistake, his wife reminded him that she thought it was a bear all along.
Jim Pryor, a retired middle school art teacher and fisherman who operates a gillnet site with his family at Olga Bay on the south end of Kodiak Island, had his unforgettable encounter at season’s end.
“My son and I were watching a video in the evening. There was a heavy overcast. I walked down to our warehouse to shut the generator off,” said Jim. Then he walked toward the beach to take a look. “As I got to the bottom of the ramp, I turned a corner and a female bear and her cub turned a corner exactly at the same time; She was about six feet away from me. She stood up, snapped her jaws and growled at me. At that point I knew I was in trouble because the cub was right there.”
Jim continued: “I was frozen in the moment. Usually when you have (an encounter like that), you yell and scream and the bear will retreat. But I was way too close, and I thought that if I yelled and screamed the bear would think I was aggressive toward her cub and attack. I did like they do in every horror movie. You turn and you run. (Just like they do in) every horror movie, I fell. The ramp was wet. I crawled into the warehouse, rolled the door shut and the bear did not attack.”
Jim’s story had a happy ending, but a painful one, too. He ended up breaking his ribs. But certainly that injury was better than the alternative.
