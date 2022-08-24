green sea sponge

Switgard Duesterloh photo

A green sea sponge in a Kodiak tide pool.

In German, “gesundheit” literally means “health,” and when someone says it in response to a sneeze it is meant in the sense of, “I hope for your health to improve.” When I was a kid, my sister used to entertain me with sneezing attacks of up to 16 sneezes in a row, and I’d try to keep up with saying “gesundheit” for each sneeze.

Usually I couldn’t say it fast enough, and the sneeze-to-gesundheit-ratio ended up greater than one; in other words, she could out-sneeze me. In those days, while we would usually obtain a handkerchief and were taught not to sneeze all over the table or at someone, I had never officially seen “proper sneezing etiquette.”

