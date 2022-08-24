In German, “gesundheit” literally means “health,” and when someone says it in response to a sneeze it is meant in the sense of, “I hope for your health to improve.” When I was a kid, my sister used to entertain me with sneezing attacks of up to 16 sneezes in a row, and I’d try to keep up with saying “gesundheit” for each sneeze.
Usually I couldn’t say it fast enough, and the sneeze-to-gesundheit-ratio ended up greater than one; in other words, she could out-sneeze me. In those days, while we would usually obtain a handkerchief and were taught not to sneeze all over the table or at someone, I had never officially seen “proper sneezing etiquette.”
Now, in a world with COVID, my workplace features a poster outlining the proper etiquette for how to cough or sneeze. At the same time, a note on the door asks anyone who is coughing or sneezing to stay outside, so the etiquette should technically be superfluous, unless in the realistic case of someone sneezing despite not having sneezed prior to entering.
While coughing and sneezing is a body’s reaction against unfriendly particles entering one’s nose or mouth, it has become somewhat criminalized since it is against the rules to cough or sneeze inside. The other day, when a crumb from my granola bar went down the wrong way and caused me to cough, I had the somewhat funny thought of having to explain myself: “No, don’t worry. Rest assured that I don’t have COVID; I am just choking.” Which in my fantasy would produce a response of “Oh, good then, you can keep doing it.”
I am making light of a serious subject, because sometimes when we do not have the means or energy to change what is bothering us it is better to put on a smile and let the subject go. As a side effect of wearing a mask it becomes hard to breathe, and anyone wearing glasses experiences clouded vision.
However, while I am tired of the restrictions and some of the rules, I have observed that it has been an unusually long stretch of time since I last had a cold. Interesting fact I just learned: While coughing is a common symptom for both Corona infection and the common cold, sneezing is rare for people affected by Corona, but common with a cold and allergies.
You may have heard about dogs and cats getting animal versions of the cold, and while they are caused by different viruses than the human cold symptoms are similar and include coughing and sneezing. But have you ever heard of a sponge sneezing?
Some people may be surprised to find out that a sea sponge is an animal. At first, a look at the spongy mass covering rocks in the intertidal or growing on the backs of snails and crabs with its multiple little pores looks nothing like an animal. In tropical regions there are more sponges that grow into bigger structures, some resembling long spongy tubes of various colors. There is one particularly pretty pink Caribbean tube sponge (Aplysina archeri) that has become famous among scientists for sneezing. Sponges have pores, through which they filter water into their body. They sort out the edible particles from that water and exhale the filtered water through their central chimney. How do they get rid of inedible or too large particles?
While I don’t know how the Alaskan breadcrumb or purple sponges in our tide pools solve this conundrum, the Caribbean pink tube sponge does it by trapping the unwanted particles in snot and shooting them back out of their pores. To do this, the whole area around the pore contracts, and out comes a projectile of snot.
There is a fascinating video of a sneezing sponge at sciencenews.org/article/sea-sponge-snot-rocket-mucus-pore. In the associated article, the authors elaborate on the fate of this mucus, which is apparently subsequently eaten by brittle stars and small crabs, the booger eaters of the ocean. So, if you were a star in a Caribbean underwater paradise, sitting in the pink light next to a large sponge, you would get your snacks of snot flung at you. Nature is amazing.
Less amazing is the sea snot that plagued the Turkish coast — especially the Marmara Sea — last summer. This was caused by abundant growth of algae and bacteria, fueled by sewage pollution and aided by warm temperatures. It is not difficult to imagine that a layer of slimy algae, which looks and feels like snot, does not invite people to enjoy a swim or surf in a coastal summer vacation destination.
Ecological problems often go ignored until they affect the economy and local governments started removing sea snot with equipment and methods similar to an oil spill response.
From an aerial perspective, the pictures from the Turkish Coast look like the country had a cold and a very runny nose. The Marmara Sea is packaging the excess pollution in snot and expelling it. This summer, Europe came down with a fever: Rivers are drying up, fields are scorched, wildfires are raging.
Meanwhile, Kodiak feels like summer is over and fall is here. It is an incredible year for blueberries and I see seagulls diving for fish in the channel. The world is an amazing place, and it is up to all of us to take care of its gesundheit!
