Robert Solomon, who grew up in an impoverished family in Calcutta, India, had no formal musical or theological training, but now he has a vibrant international ministry, which includes singing and preaching.
Solomon recently was a guest speaker at the Oceans United men’s prayer breakfast in Kodiak.
Using biblical characters as examples, Solomon showed how God “equips the called” rather than “calls the equipped.” Referencing the Old Testament personality of Joseph, who was betrayed by his brothers and cast into a pit—later becoming an advisor to the king, Solomon said that “God finds you in a pit and not on a pedestal.”
Solomon also talked about Moses, who was promised to become the deliverer of his Jewish people-enslaved by the Egyptians. Running away after killing an Egyptian, Moses spent 40 years in the back side of the desert where God met him through a burning bush.
“God may be preparing you for something great,” just as He prepared Moses, Solomon told the men at the prayer breakfast. “God says, ‘I just want you to listen.’”
Occasionally injecting humor into his presentation, Solomon said that God wants His people to express truth “so that politicians can understand.”
Solomon said he grew up learning from Christian missionaries in his country. It was a missionary who brought hope to Solomon’s family.
In an interview, Solomon said he grew up under a father who embraced “every religion that you could think of,” including Hinduism, Islam and Buddhism. Not finding answers in those religions, he turned to Satanism. He was a violent, alcoholic who drank away any money he could get his hands on.
His allegiance to the occult drove him to sleep in cemeteries.
His father often came home with “no money in his pockets,” Solomon said. A household mantra was ”We’ll get to sleep tonight and eat tomorrow.”
“I’d take a mat and lay out on the street, trying to go to sleep, wondering what was my destiny,” said Solomon.
“We scrounged one meal a day.”
Since Solomon was second to the oldest of the children, he became man of the house at age 8.
But Solomon’s gloomy destiny changed one day, when his father came home as a changed man.
That day he was “drunk as ever, wandering the streets of Calcutta,” Solomon said. He heard music coming out of a church. “He went inside. They let him, (even though) he was drunk, stinking smelling,” Solomon said.
He sat in the back of the church while a “big white man,” missionary Dr. Mark Buntain, talked about God.
Solomon’s father was skeptical, because, as he had said, “Of all the gods I’ve served, I’ve given to them, but they gave nothing back.”
But the God the missionary talked about seemed to be very rich and could not relate to someone such as Solomon’s father, who was part of a very poor family.
He got up to leave the church, thinking “I can’t afford this god.”
“But he couldn’t move from his seat. He was stuck to it,” said Solomon. “’What is this?’ he thought. ‘I have no control over my body.’” By then he was sober. “Fear gripped his heart,” said Solomon.
Solomon’s father began to argue with this force that kept him in his seat. “Who are you?” he asked. While his father was speaking, he saw a bright light on the right side of his body.
“God began to reveal his life as if he were watching a movie,” said Solomon. “He didn’t like what he saw. So he turned to his witchcraft powers ... to wipe (the invisible force) away. But nothing happened.
“While he was arguing with the force, he heard a voice (which said,) “’If you don’t give your life to Me today, you are doomed forever.’ Just then something pushed him out of his seat and he made his way to the altar (where he) gave his life to Jesus Christ,” said Solomon.
“For the first time in my life, I saw my father come home, sober and with food in his hands. He began to talk to us about Jesus. ‘Now, another god,’” thought Solomon, “But I liked this God because He sent food home.”
The next day his father took the family to church where they followed him to the altar to commit their lives to Christ.
“That was the start of our destiny. We gave our hearts to God and He has never left us since,” said Solomon.
He continues, “When my dad turned … 180 degrees, sold out to Jesus, we went to mission school. We hadn’t gone to school before that.”
Never in his wildest dreams, had Solomon considered going to school and college.” But he did.
He attended St. Xavier’s College in Calcutta, studying accounting. He graduated in 1975.
He also got married to an American lady — Rheat — who came to India to work in a hospital. “Isn’t God amazing!” Solomon exclaims as he considers this union.
When asked how someone who grew up in non-Christian or non-Jewish religions got the name of “Solomon,” he said that when his great-great grandfather worked for the British, they couldn’t say his Indian name, so a representative opened the Bible and said said, “You look like Solomon.” So that was the new family name.
Robert and his wife moved to America, settling in Anchorage where he worked for British Petroleum as an accountant for 13 years.
BP transferred Solomon to Houston. His resignation from BP in 1996, allowed Solomon to devote more time to speaking and singing at churches.
Solomon travels throughout the world with his message, including places where, because of restrictions on religious gatherings, believers gather on the sides of mountains and other out-of-the-way places.
Currently Solomon is looking at other projects, such as taking care of orphans in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.
“About two weeks ago, a new project dropped on my lap,” he said, explaining that in northeast India in the mountains by China, young people want to be trained to present the Gospel to lost souls.
The goal of this project is to “raise up 500 young men and women to build 500 churches in the area.”
“It takes about $10,000 a month to train these kids,” Solomon said.
Solomon was invited to come to Kodiak by Lindsay Knight, who became acquainted with him when he came to Knight’s Golds Gym in Anchorage.
Solomon said he would like to come back to Kodiak with friends who have not been here yet.
