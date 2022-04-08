Scandinavians are known for their fondness for pickled herring. You’d think that they’d be excited about the herring fishing in the Kodiak archipelago this past week.
I know of several Scandinavian fishermen who are on the grounds, but it’s the roe (eggs) they’re after. Japanese buyers have been known to pay top dollar for these delicacies. However, fisherman Luke Lester, skipper of the F/V Crimson Beauty, said that the market for roe has been declining because the upcoming generations in Japan and other Asian countries haven’t acquired the taste for roe that their ancestors had. On the other hand, there’s a demand for the herring itself in European countries. But with rising costs in fuel and other expenses, the cost in shipping the valued fish to those markets is astronomical, Luke said.
Back in the early 1980s when I was editor of the weekly newspaper the Kadiak Times, I had the privilege of watching two Alutiiq Scandinavian skippers — Sven Haakanson Sr. and Sonny Chichenoff — and their crews chase herring in bays on Afognak Island. Sven was skipper and owner of F/V sharman Mae, which he leased to his nephew (and Luke’s uncle), Al Cratty Jr. for the herring fishery. Sonny skippered his boat, the St. Kathryn.
It’s been an amusing “throwback” experience to read the articles I wrote, which detailed a fishery I knew little about.
Many of the herring seiners belong to a combine, an association of fishermen who pool their resources and hire a spotter pilot — a sort of airborne skipper, who flies over the water looking for signs of herring. Through radio communication, the spotter tells the boat skipper where to make the set.
After the spotter has set one of the boats on a school of fish in one area, he can fly to another bay and direct another boat. At the time, if the spotter feels the boats in his combine can’t make it to a hot spot, he’ll clue in a friend of the combine about that school as long as he has the combine’s blessing.
The spotter pilot and skipper communicate via radio. Today the communication is done digitally and is private, but in the past, the boat and air “skipper” had to use a code system so that other fishermen in the area would not be privy to the information that was shared.
Spotter pilot, Jay Wattum, who owns Vertigo Air, said that a bond of trust is created between the spotters and fishermen. Since herring are hard to find, the pilot must clearly give instructions to the one driving the boat. The pilot spends every second looking at the water, said Jay. Sometimes the sun interferes with the vision and obstructs the view of the herring.
The fishermen are aided by Sonar which gives a sub-surface view of what’s in the water, and the spotter pilot sees what’s on top. Sometimes what may look like a school of fish turns out to be something else, said Jay.
In a 1980 interview with fish spotter, Ken Nekeferoff, I noted that, on rare occasions, a fish spotter may mistake seaweeds or rocks for fish, but it’s not too uncommon to mistake another species of fish for herring.
“There’s other fish that school up just like herring,” said Ken. “Needle fish. Smelt. They look almost identical to herring. I’ve made a haul and then found out I’ve gotten needle fish. Everyone of us that are spotting have made hauls on fish that weren’t herring,” he said.
Ken was exuberant about the challenges that came with being a fish spotter.
“It’s so much fun!” he exclaimed. “It’s just like a game!”
The article said that fish spotting had been compared to chess and World War I dog fights. Like most games, it has a winner and a looser. Its risks are high, not excluding the possibility of mid air crashes. For that reason, spotter pilots usually have someone else in the cockpit to keep an eye on the surroundings.
“The skipper completely turns his boat over to you,” Ken told me. ”He goes completely by your directions, by what you tell him. You tell him starboard or port, left or right, whatever. You could take him out to sea and I think he would keep going until he got to Russia. They’ll do anything you say.
Nekeferoff explained that, rather than addressing skippers by their names or the names of their boats, fish spotter uses a code system to circumvent those who might be listening in on the radios for directions to a school.
when Ken was fish spotter for several boats at Togiak in Bristol Bay, he used names like Easy Money, Southern Comfort and Flatlander. “I was Hawkeye,” he said. “You change your names as you go along. You’re on the CB and you know other boats are listening to you. I could see boats following my directions. So you start switching channels and you start changing your name.
“I’ll call and say, ‘Southern Comfort.’ He’ll answer me back, and I’ll say, ‘I know where my boats are.’ If I see herring I’ll call one of my boats over. If I see enough, I’ll call them all over ‘Southern comfort, make a 180.’ I’ll direct. He’ll turn around. Then I don’t talk no more to him. He could be 10 minutes from the herring or eight hours. He doesn’t really know. You don’t say too much to him because the other boats might hear you. When he finally gets up to the herring, I’ll say ‘Ten degrees to port or 10 degrees to starboard.’
“You’re up about 1200 feet and you get a pretty good view of everything around you. You notice other boats following yours; you’ll have to start throwing them off, deflecting them,” Nekeferoff said.
Now that communication between spotter and skipper is private, that code system and other deflective measures don’t have to be taken.
Other changes have occurred in the herring fishery. Pilot Terry Cratty (Al’s brother) recalls that in the earlier days of fish spotting there were “a lot more buyers. Today, there are more permits than buyers,” Terry said.
“It cost lot of money to get set up,” said Luke.
“The only way I make it (fishing) work is that I own a tender,” the Enterprise.)
“The efficiency of fishing has gotten much better” so fishermen are catching a lot more fish, but being paid less,” Luke said.
Perhaps a way out of this conundrum is to expand herring markets. With that in mind, Luke would like to serve on the board of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. But that goal has to be set aside for the moment. There are herring to catch and, before he knows it, it will be time to gear up for the salmon season.
