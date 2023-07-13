The Borough’s Solid Waste Advisory Board has been conducting an informal survey to gather community input about solid waste. One thing that has surprised us is the number of folks who report that they do not recycle, or only recycle paper and cardboard. ANY recycling is great, but recycling aluminum is a big deal.
Here’s why. But first, a little perspective…
Aluminum is made from bauxite ore, which is mined in vast open pit mines using enormous earth-moving equipment. Once mined, the ore is crushed, ground and mixed with water, then heated with steam to remove other chemicals.
Then it is treated with hot sodium hydroxide (also known as caustic soda or lye) under pressure to make a substance called alumina (aluminum oxide). At an aluminum processing factory, the alumina is “smelted” by heating it to more than 1,700 degrees Fahrenheit and running electric currents through it to make pure liquid aluminum.
This “primary aluminum” is cast into ingots, then it is shipped to factories that process this metal into a staggering array of consumer and commercial products that are strong yet lightweight, nontoxic, conductive and non-corrosive. These products range from beverage cans, car frames and aircraft to building structures, pots and pans, computer parts, lighting fixtures, and so much more. Aluminum is truly amazing stuff!
So here’s the big deal about recycling aluminum.
It’s efficient: Recycling aluminum is amazingly efficient, especially when compared to making aluminum from bauxite ore. The product is shredded, de-coated to remove coatings or paints, then melted and cast into ingots, ready to re-use. Plus, aluminum is “infinitely recyclable!”
Uses less energy: Making aluminum from bauxite ore requires a huge amount of electricity. It is estimated that making aluminum from recycled aluminum takes only 5% of that. Here’s an interesting statistic: By recycling one single aluminum can, you could save enough electricity to power your television set for 3 hours. That’s ONE can!
Better for the environment: An open pit mine destroys habitat for wildlife by digging up the vegetation to get to the ore-containing rock below the surface. The bauxite ore is located in shallow horizontal bands so vast stretches of land are impacted by bauxite mines.
Less pollution: Two things: First, aluminum production emits huge amounts of carbon dioxide, sulfur oxide and nitrogen oxide into the air, contributing to greenhouse gases, smog and acid rain. Second, processing the bauxite into alumina creates a caustic by-product, called red mud, a real environmental hazard. While uses of red mud are evolving, storage of this hazardous material continues to be a significant problem.
Cost-effective: It is hugely economical to recycle aluminum rather than make new metal from bauxite ore. It is estimated that 100 billion aluminum cans are sold in the United States alone each year, and only about half of them are recycled. If all were recycled, the potential energy savings alone would be staggering.
Recycling aluminum has a tangible local impact, too. Not only does it divert solid waste from the Kodiak landfill, but it’s a revenue source for Threshold Recycling Services (located at 380 Von Scheele Way), offsetting the cost of shipping less valuable recycled materials off the island.
Kodiak residents, please: If you and your family recycle only one thing, make it aluminum! It can truly make a difference — both locally and globally. If you see someone toss an aluminum can in the trash, remind them they’re throwing resources away — and maybe even retrieve it! Thank you for caring.
Kerry Irons moved to Kodiak with her family 28 years ago. She recently retired from a career in public education with the Kodiak Island Borough School District and has become involved in volunteer work that includes membership on the Solid Waste Advisory Board (SWAB). She is deeply motivated to help make the world a better place for future generations, and that includes using our resources wisely and educating our young people on how to make a positive difference in the world.
