Zyon Caleb Jaochico was born at 9:33 p.m. on Aug. 25, 2022, to Arvin and Ruth Jaochico. He weighed 6 pounds, 3.3 ounces and measured 19 inches long.
Zyon’s parents are originally from the Philippines and now live in Kodiak. His father works at Petro Marine and his mother works for MWR on the Coast Guard base.
Proud grandparents are Kalel and Liam.
Evie Anne Zadina was born at 10:51 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2022, to Maggie and Greg Zadina. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 inches long.
Evie’s parents are originally from Oregon, Wisconsin, and Mankato, Wisconsin, and now live in Kodiak. Her father works at KANA and her mother owns Emerald Isle Essentials.
Proud grandparents are Anne and John Delleman from Oregon, Wisconsin, and Lori and Jim Zadina from Mankato, Kansas.
