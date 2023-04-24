Hey there, fellow earthlings! Every year on April 22, we come together to celebrate Earth Day, an awesome event that raises awareness about the importance of taking care of our beautiful planet. What started in 1970 as a small grassroots movement has now become a massive global celebration, inspiring people everywhere to go green!
While Saturday was the designated Earth Day, I like to think EVERY day is Earth Day. And every day provides opportunities to be kind and grateful to Mother Earth.
If you're a gardener on the Emerald Isle, simply grabbing your gardening gloves and heading out the door is your chance to show our Earthship some love. Today, we'll chat about Earth Day's beginnings, why gardening is so cool, and how you can get involved right in your own backyard.
A Little Earth Day History
Back in 1970, a U.S. Senator named Gaylord Nelson came up with the idea to start Earth Day. He wanted to get people talking about environmental issues after a terrible oil spill in California. Fast forward to today, and Earth Day is now celebrated in almost 200 countries, with people all around the world working together to protect our amazing planet.
As Nelson once said: "The objective was to get a nationwide demonstration of concern for the environment so large that it would shake the political establishment out of its lethargy."
Why gardening rocks on The Rock
So what's the big deal about gardening? You may have heard how getting your hands in the soil can provide a therapeutic and grounding experience, as it connects with nature, reduces stress and fosters mindfulness, contributing to improved mental health.
All gardeners know this, of course. Why else would we continue to garden past dinner time? But sometimes it takes an official study to bring it to the public’s attention. And this study appeared in the Mental Health Review Journal in 2013.
Perhaps my favorite mention of the overall health benefits of being around plants was illustrated by Charles A. Lewis in his book, "Green Nature, Human Nature." Charles stated that our innate connection with nature has profound implications for our mental, emotional and physical well-being.
Gardening allows a direct connection with Mother Earth, and thus helps make the world a better place. By planting a garden, you can create lovely outdoor spaces, support local wildlife (rabbits, deer, and slugs included!), clean the air and soil, and even reduce your carbon footprint.
As environmental activist Wendell Berry put it, "The Earth is what we all have in common. It is our responsibility to enhance the beauty and to bequeath a healthy planet to our children and grandchildren."
Gardening in Kodiak has some extra perks, too:
By growing your own fruits and veggies, you can cut back on the need for imported produce, which helps to lower carbon emissions from transportation.
By growing MORE of your own vegetables, you can help others. The other day I asked the following question in my newsletter: "When it comes to gardening in these challenging times, how are you feeling about your garden?"
The responses I received were touching and, in some ways, overwhelming. I'll talk about that in a future column, but Melissa L. shared this insight: "The few veggies I do grow (and deer don’t eat) make me feel I’m in a little more control of my food budget. A little more in control of the quality. Sometimes I am able to share and am grateful I can lighten someone else’s food budget a bit. I often end up getting more back than I gave. Then they too can feel grateful."
Remember, in this crazy, hurried world, gardening is an amazing way to unwind, feel good about yourself, and stay healthy both mentally and physically.
Fun ways to celebrate Earth Day
Here are some simple and fun ways to honor Earth Day every day, right in your own garden.
Plant varieties suitable for our climate: Beets love our climate; bananas do not. Burbank potatoes, not sweet potatoes. And thumbs up to raspberries and rhubarb.
Go organic: Skip the synthetic chemical stuff and stick to natural alternatives for fertilizing and pest control. Your garden (and the planet) will thank you!
Be supportive: Set up bird feeders, bird baths (summer only!) and nesting boxes for bumblebees. And don't forget to plant flowers that attract pollinators such as bees and syrphid flies.
Get involved with community gardening: Yes, we have a community garden on Larch Street, and you can also pitch in and help someone who might be struggling with their garden. Life is about service.
Spread the word: Share your love for gardening with your buddies, family and neighbors.
So there you have it! Though Earth Day was Saturday, why not make it every day? Celebrate our planet and show some appreciation for all it provides. To garden, even in a halibut tub or hanging basket, is to say YES! to Mother Nature's beauty and abundance.
Marion's Kodiak garden calendar
SPRING GARDENING CLINIC: Is your garden in need of a desperate makeover? I'm hosting a 3-part, hands-on gardening clinic starting April 29. Follow this link for more details: https://gardenerscoach.com/kodiak/
KMXT's Spring Plant Sale: May 6. Special fundraiser for KMXT. We need plant donations, and the next couple of weeks is the time to get your seedlings, rhubarb clumps, raspberry and currant canes, houseplants, primroses and other perennials ready.
Prepare your soil, pull weeds, repair raised beds.
Flowers to start from seed: Dahlia, nemesia, marigold and nasturtiums.
Vegetables: Broccoli, kale and cauliflower. I've mentioned brassicas before, but it's good to stagger if possible so you can stretch your harvest season.
Tomato plants: If you're concerned about tall plants, not to worry as you bury them a few inches deeper when planted outdoors.
