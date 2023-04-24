Hey there, fellow earthlings! Every year on April 22, we come together to celebrate Earth Day, an awesome event that raises awareness about the importance of taking care of our beautiful planet. What started in 1970 as a small grassroots movement has now become a massive global celebration, inspiring people everywhere to go green!

While Saturday was the designated Earth Day, I like to think EVERY day is Earth Day. And every day provides opportunities to be kind and grateful to Mother Earth.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.