Trees have growth rings. You can see them when looking at the trunk of a felled tree, the stump, or even a branch that was sawed off. I am just now looking at the growth rings in the pieces of firewood stacked up for winter. Kids learn in elementary school that growth rings are caused by faster growth during the higher temperatures and longer days of summer and slowed growth during cold and dark winter days. So far so good.
Last week I talked to a group of cruise ship tourists and showed them the growth rings in the shells of clams, mussels, cockles, scallops, and various snails I had in my show-and-tell box. One lady looked past me and noticed a small plastic bag on the counter labeled “fish ear bones.”
Since she had never encountered fish ear bones, she asked about them. I explained that biologists often dissect the ear bones out of fish heads because they can be used to tell a fish’s age, just like you can tell a tree’s age by counting the tree rings in a stump. The scientific term for fish ear bones is otoliths. In summer, the fish grows a little faster than it does in winter, and as it grows, it lays down more calcium on the small bony structure.
Every day, the fish grows a little and each day has a corresponding ring on the otolith. Summer rings are broader than winter rings because summer growth is faster. To study them, otoliths get polished or cut down until a thin cross section is clearly visible. When viewed with back lighting, the rings are easily seen and can be counted to determine how old the fish was. Each year then consists of the band of narrower winter growth plus the band of broader summer growth and is called an annulus or year ring.
Similarly, the growth rings of bivalves, which include mussels, clams, cockles, scallops, oysters and many more, can be used for age determination. However, different parts of the shell may present different numbers of annuli. To get a reliable age from looking at the shells it is therefore necessary to study some hatchery-reared animals and compare shells of known age to those collected in the wild. Then, methods can be standardized in such a way that the age assigned to a shell found in the wild is accurate.
Telling the age of animals by looking at their hard structures is common practice. It is not only done in fish and bivalves but also, for example, in snails and sea urchins. Bones can also be used to find the age of an organism, though they do not have annuli. Throughout the life of an organism, the bones make little tubes for tiny blood vessels to run through and replace old tissue with new. When we are younger, this process is faster and the bones are denser. In older individuals bone tissue renewal slows down and the breakdown becomes faster than the replacement. This is why older people are more prone to breaking bones. However, telling age in this way can only provide an estimate, because bone growth also depends on genetics, nutrition and other environmental factors. There are several other methods to study the age of bones, each with advantages and disadvantages for practical application.
At work, I am assembling a report in which some of the results of a multi-year ocean chemistry monitoring study will be presented to the funders and stakeholders. NOAA has collected three years of continuous monitoring data of atmospheric carbon dioxide, the carbon dioxide dissolved in surface seawater, the pH, and the aragonite saturation coefficient. The what? Slow down. Back up!
You have heard that the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has been steadily climbing since we started monitoring in the early ’60s. You also know that at the ocean surface, the atmosphere and the water are in an equilibrium; in other words, there is an exchange of gasses. Therefore, the ocean absorbs more carbon dioxide when there is more in the atmosphere.
This carbon dioxide combines with water to form carbonic acid, which lowers the pH of the water. That is oversimplified, because ocean water is buffered against this effect and the chemistry gets a lot more complicated.
However, if the pH does get lower, it is harder for shell-building organisms to grow those shells. It gets harder to pull the needed calcium out of the seawater. Aragonite is one form of calcium; it is the preferred calcium for most clams, crabs, urchins, and fish. You might consider the aragonite saturation coefficient as a measure of how available the calcium is to the organism of interest. For any organism that has been carefully studied, you can determine an optimal range of values for growth, a range where growth slows down and a dead zone, where the organism cannot survive. To complicate things, these values can change over the life cycle of the organism, and usually larvae are the most sensitive.
Looking at the graph we made for the aragonite saturation coefficient determined from a series of samples collected by our Tribal environmental collaborators in Port Lions, it occurred to me that the growth rings in clams and other bivalves may not just be made because the animals have more food in the summer. It may also be that they are calcium limited in the winter, when there are no algae taking the carbon dioxide out of the water and using it. Of course, temperature also plays into this system. It is one of these fascinating connections in nature: The clams not only need phytoplankton as a food source, they also need them to bind the carbon dioxide so that the shells can grow.
Water chemistry data from this project were recently presented at an international conference in comparison with data from British Columbia, Oregon and California. The Salish Sea in British Columbia is an ocean acidification hot spot and aragonite saturation values are below the threshold for bivalve larvae to lay down their shells. In Kodiak, winter conditions are below the threshold for larvae to develop, but calcium availability is better in spring and best in summer.
It is an exciting time in research. Change is fast, both in terms of environmental change and in terms of our ability to gather and interpret data. There is a lot of work to do and few people doing it.
What can we all do besides the reduction of our carbon emissions? We can demand the support of projects to widen our knowledge. On that same boat tour last week, as I was explaining climate change effects on the snow crab fishery in the Bering Sea, a gentleman told me that the climate has always fluctuated in earth’s history and this was nothing new. When I politely pointed out that the timescale of those changes was very different from what we are seeing now, and that it does little to console a fishing industry losing millions of dollars, he just nodded his head defeatedly.
It is a beautiful fall in Kodiak. Go for a beach walk and collect some shells. Look at the growth rings and see if you can estimate how old they are. Compare the different shells and perhaps come up with some creative projects to do when the evenings get longer. We live in an amazing place. What we all can do is enjoy it, learn about it, and talk to others about our concerns and questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.