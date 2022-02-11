“For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many,” Jesus told His disciples. So it stands to reason that a spiritual leader in a denomination known as the Church of Christ would point to service as a hallmark of his faith.
Brandon Ahrens, new pastor of the Church of Christ on Spruce Cape Road, quotes from the epistle of James in defining pure religion, which means helping widows and orphans in their affliction. “It’s not just reading the Bible, sitting in a pew and taking the Lord’s Supper every week. It’s not being ‘holier than thou,’ but (finding) how I can be a good person to the people in my community,” Ahrens said.
He has a quote in his office that says, “If there’s a good thing to do, do it; if there’s a right thing to say, say it.”
Growing up in Pueblo, Colorado, Ahrens wanted to go into the Navy and do something challenging and edgy, such as disarming bombs. “Then I realized that I liked my arms legs intact,” he said.
At 19, Ahrens embraced a different kind of adventure. He enlisted in a Church of Christ missionary training program in Texas. After learning how to teach people about the Bible and familiarizing himself with the Spanish language, Ahrens was sent to Cochebamba, Bolivia, which has a large homeless population, he said.
Once he got established in Bolivia, it didn’t take long for Ahrens to apply the Christian principles addressed in the epistle of James. Besides feeding the homeless, Ahrens engaged with them on a one-to-one basis.
“It’s one thing to hand food (to someone in need) and say ‘God bless you,’” Ahrens said. “But they need to talk with people.”
While in Bolivia, Ahrens noticed that many homeless gathered daily near a beautiful historic Catholic church, which had been built in the 1500s. He also noticed that many well-to-do people were passing by the church, admiring its structure, but ignoring the homeless begging for food.
Ahrens recalls one lady in particular. She was in her 80s and was severely malnourished. She was sitting on a thin mat on concrete. She didn’t have any movement in her fingers. Speaking to her in her indigenous language. Ahrens assured her that God was with her. “It was hard to understand what she was saying,” he said. But Ahrens did understand her “language” of gratitude when she kissed his hand in gratefulness. It was a very emotional experience. “I started to tear up,” said Ahrens, who visited her as often as he could.
Ahrens also made many trips to Mexico where he volunteered at a children’s home. He worked with the children in vacation Bible school, teaching them songs, and engaging their minds in doing puzzles and participating in other activities.
Ahrens, 23, graduated, with honors, from the Sunset International Bible Institute, in Lubbock, Texas.
He said he’s been doing ministry his whole life. Wanting to explore other career opportunities, Ahrens worked in a doctor’s office and in the food industry. He also was an insurance inspector. But these experiences were not fulfilling.
“The things that really brought me joy, were doing mission trips, talking about the Bible, distributing food to people and serving the community,” in other ways, he said.
Ahrens served in several Alaska communities, including Fairbanks, where he interned in the ministry.
Ahrens made his first trip to Kodiak in September, when he interviewed for the pastorate for the Church of Christ congregation. He was so enthralled with Kodiak that, when he left on the ferry, he had the urge to jump overboard and swim to shore, he said.
Now that he is here to stay, Ahrens is getting to know the many opportunities the island affords, such as sports events, hiking, hunting and fishing. But Ahrens has one main reason for being here, which he expressed when someone asked what he could do for him. Ahrens responded, “I’m here to serve you.”
Ahrens continues to speak the Spanish language and used that knowledge in initiating a Spanish-speaking Bible study on Thursday evening at the Church of Christ.
