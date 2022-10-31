If you’re like me, I’ve had a problem with chips. They are my downfall. I’ve bought too many packages of dehydrator-made-deliciously-expensive veggie chips.
Why not make them myself? Back to that in a moment.
Kale is to Kodiak gardeners what zucchini is to growers in the Midwest. This time of year, many gardeners are swimming in kale and the idea of harvesting fresh kale until spring is appealing.
Beware of leaving your kale and other members of the cabbage family in the soil too long. By NOT rotating your crops, you’re inviting diseases and pests such as root maggots and club root to develop.
What the heck is club root?
Club root is a fungal infection of the roots of brassicas, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kale and turnips. It causes swollen and distorted roots and stunted growth.
It’s a serious problem in home gardens across North America, though it is relatively new to Kodiak gardens. Keep in mind that once this disease appears in your garden, spores can persist in the soil for up to 20 years.
Club root is caused by the soil-borne fungus Plasmodiophora brassicae, which infects plants through root hairs. Diseased roots become swollen, misshapen and deformed (clubbed), often cracking and rotting. As a result, plants have difficulty absorbing water and nutrients properly.
Your first clue is that plants not only grow poorly, but they wilt during the heat of the day, only to revive during cool nights. Here’s the deal: Fungicides will NOT treat this soil-dwelling micro-organism.
What is your best defense against club root? First, choose resistant cultivars when possible. And rotate your crops. I’ll cover crop rotation in a future column, but, for now, be aware that by leaving your kale plants in the ground over the winter it can lead to serious problems for ALL of your brassica plants.
Now back to kale chips… A while back I found a recipe, developed by Dreena Burton. I’ve tweaked the original with added spices and you’re invited to do the same. These chips
are tangy and cheesy — and made without oil — delicious!
You can make these in the oven or in a dehydrator. The trick is to dry the kale, not cook it.
SPICY KALE CHIPS
1 bunch fresh kale (6 to 10 cups chopped)
2 tsp tahini
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp tamari or soy sauce
1/2 tsp maple syrup
3 tbsp nutritional yeast
1/8 tsp salt
Pinch chili powder or cayenne pepper
Pinch of ground cumin, taco seasoning (optional)
Fully rinse kale leaves! Strip the leaves from the stems and shake off as much water as possible. You want the leaves AS DRY as possible before using. Then, turn the oven to the lowest setting possible. For most ovens this is 170 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. For a dehydrator, I find the lowest setting is best.
In a large bowl, combine the tahini, lemon juice, tamari, maple syrup, and spices. Stir until smooth. Add kale leaves and massage through with your hands, working the sauce through all the leaves. Add the nutritional yeast and work it through the kale leaves.
Transfer the kale to your two baking sheets or dehydrator trays, spreading them out to give the leaves space to dry. Sprinkle the leaves with salt. Place baking sheets in the oven on two racks. Bake at 170 for 45-60 minutes, rotating trays occasionally. Then, turn off the oven and then let the trays sit in the oven for another 30-40 minutes. After this time, turn oven on again at 170, and let it bake for another 15-20 minutes.
This takes a little finagling, and that’s why I prefer the simplicity (and shorter times) of a dehydrator: Arrange them on trays, turn it on and check them now and then.
If you’re not sure of the seasonings, you can always taste test when they are almost ready and add a touch more if you think they need it. When done, the kale should be crispy, and also still fairly vibrant green! Munch and crunch and enjoy!
For quite a while now, kale has been quite the buzz word in healthy eating, and dried vegetable chips have become incredibly trendy. Experiment with dried beet leaves, broccoli leaves... well, you get the idea.
Re-crisping note: If your leftover chips lose some of their crispness, place them back in the oven or dehydrator for a few minutes. They’ll be nice and freshly crisp again!
GARDEN CHECKLIST
Last chance to mow the lawn! Do it with leaves on the grass so you end up with the perfect mulch or compost material.
As per Jeff Lowenfels: Join the burgeoning indoor (often vertical) grow industry. You can buy a grow-ready unit or set up your own lights indoors for winter gardening. A simple, two-fluorescent shop-light with a timer is the ticket.
Bringing geraniums and other plants indoors for the winter? Watch for hitch-hiking aphids and spider mites.
You’re invited to check out my Gardener’s Coach YouTube channel to expand your gardening skills, discover recipes, and go on garden tours. https://www.youtube.com/TheGardenersCoach
