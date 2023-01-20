In case you weren’t paying attention, Christmas has been extended in Kodiak. You can tell by the colorful light displays still adorning Kodiak homes and the frequency of fireworks (although some of the explosives may be heralding the new year).
We can thank the ancient Julian calendar for this prolonging of the Yuletide season. Many Eastern Orthodox churches in Alaska continue to celebrate holy days, such as Christmas — or, more commonly called Nativity — according to the ancient, out-dated Julian calendar.
Dec. 25 is traditionally accepted as the date to celebrate Christ’s birth by the Orthodox East and Catholic and Protestant West. However, the 25th on the Julian calendar corresponds to Jan. 7 on the widely used Gregorian calendar. Many Orthodox churches outside Alaska and in other countries have adapted to the Gregorian calendar.
What also makes the Alaska observance of Nativity unique is starring, a Ukrainian tradition introduced to Alaska about a century ago by Russian clergy.
In this custom, a decorated star is taken from house to house and institutions where it is twirled as the faithful sing Christmas hymns, troparions and carols, proclaiming “Christ is born! Glorify Him!” or the Slavonic greeting, “Christos Rhazdaetsya! Slavite Eho!”
The star symbolizes the light that led ancient astrologers (also called wisemen) to the Christ-Child in Bethlehem. A Troparion hymn sung in Orthodox services refers to the wisemen as ”those who worshiped the stars (and) were taught by a star to adore Thee, the Sun of Righteousness, And to know Thee, the Orient from on high.”
In some traditions, songs are interspersed with the reading of Scripture passages and prayers.
At the end of the visit, the singers sing, in Alutiiq, Yupik, Slavonic or English, “God grant you many years” to the host and hostess of the house. Usually refreshments are provided to the starring troupe.
In 43 years of observing starring, I’ve noted that there are striking contrasts between the way in which the Alutiiq and Yupik sing the songs and the words they use. There are even marked differences between the style of music and dialect from those whose heritage originates in northern villages of Ouzinkie and Afognak and those from southern villages such as Akhiok and Old Harbor.
There are also differences in the customs associated with starring. In one of the houses, occupied by someone originally from Akhiok, the singers were well into the second or third song when attention was diverted to the entryway where stomping feet signaled the arrival of a guest.
Soon the man responsible for the commotion barged into the living room. Wearing a mask and drab clothing, he grabbed for the star, but the star holder and others in the house pulled him back. After his failed attempts to seize the star, the man charged out of the house.
This interruption had been planned.
The intruder’s appearance reminded me of a custom associated with the story of King Herod, who, desiring to kill the Christ Child, sent his soldiers to Bethlehem to slaughter the male babies there. That story was loosely re-enacted on the island as villagers came to homes in masks, pretending to be Herod‘s men. If there were babies in the household, the family would hide them.
Another tradition practiced at the beginning of the new year involved the struggle between a man dressed in rags, representing the old year, and someone in clean, well-ironed clothes, who is the new year. Sometimes those struggles were tense and violent.
The intruder who stomped into the house obviously represented the force of evil which tries to hinder or even destroy the work of God.
“We saw who won out,” explained the hostess of the house. It was Christ, who was represented by the star, she said.
Starring is a colorful, compelling way of presenting the story of Christ’s birth. Yet, there is another value which makes its appeal universal. It illuminates the somber winter with color and light. It also is a means to get people to visit each other. Most of our social life takes place in neutral territory — the post office, grocery stores, a bank or a school.
But in starring you go right into the homes of people. You stand in their living room, looking at walls covered with pictures of matriarchs, patriarchs, children, grandchildren. You see people in their familiar surroundings, being who they are. You have a connection that wasn’t there before.
Some of the homes that receive the star are elaborately furnished and decorated; others are simpler. Yet, the spirit of hospitality is in all of them.
“This isn’t much of a house, but you’re all welcome,” said one of the hosts who greeted those bringing the star. This holiday hospitality was illustrated by starring experiences of St. Herman Seminary dean, Fr. Vasilly Fisher, and his brother, Timothy Fisher, who come from the Yup’ik Eskimo village of Kwethluk on the Kuskokwim River.
The hosts of the houses where the star is taken feed their guests and give them gifts, Timothy Fisher said. And they don’t hold back.
Although Nativity doesn’t have the glittering commercialism attached to Western Christmas, people still spend a lot of money on gifts and food, Timothy said.
“I think people pay (a lot) from their own pocket to give to people,” said Fr. Vasilly.
Some spend their dividend checks on gifts.
“Most of those people (in Kwethluk) don’t hold down full-time jobs. They live a subsistence lifestyle. But they are still willing to give everything that they have,” said Fr. Vasilly.
One villager who hosted the star “never had enough money to heat his house,” said Fr. Vasilly. “When the people brought the star to his home the sides of the wall were icy. Most of the house was frosted over. He’d be in a down coat. He’d almost have nothing to eat. But every year he’d scrape up something to give to people as gifts.”
This is the spirit of the season, Fr. Vasilly said. “It’s not the person who gives the most (that is ultimately important), but the person who gives the most from within.”
