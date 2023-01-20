Starring

MIKE ROSTAD photo

Starring at the Alutiiq Museum.

In case you weren’t paying attention, Christmas has been extended in Kodiak. You can tell by the colorful light displays still adorning Kodiak homes and the frequency of fireworks (although some of the explosives may be heralding the new year).

We can thank the ancient Julian calendar for this prolonging of the Yuletide season. Many Eastern Orthodox churches in Alaska continue to celebrate holy days, such as Christmas — or, more commonly called Nativity — according to the ancient, out-dated Julian calendar. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.