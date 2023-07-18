Craig George

Ned Rozell photo

Craig George talks on a cellphone with his wife Cyd Hanns while he takes a break from glassing for migrating bowhead whales north of Utqiagvik in May 2010. 

I was sad to learn recently that Craig George was missing and presumed dead when a raft he was floating upon hit a logjam in the Chulitna River on July 5, 2023. The Chulitna flows south from Broad Pass in the Alaska Range. George had run that river many times.

George, 70 at the time of the accident, was an icon of northern science, having lived much of his life in Barrow, now Utqiagvik, the northernmost community in the United States. The retired biologist with the North Slope Borough was a world expert on bowhead whales who had the respect of scientists worldwide and the residents in his adopted town.

