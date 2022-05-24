Wade Leon Knowles was born at 6:22 a.m. on May 16, 2022, to Maureen O’Callaghan and Cory Knowles. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 inches long.
Wade’s parents are originally from Anchorage and now live in Kodiak. His father works at Kodiak Island Housing Authority and his mother works at the Program for Infants and Children.
Proud grandparents are Leon and Carolyn Knowles from Kodiak, Michelle O’Callaghan from Eagle River and Chris O’Callaghan from Kodiak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.