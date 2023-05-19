Acts 1:4-7 (NKJV): “And being assembled together with them, He commanded them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to wait for the Promise of the Father, ‘which,’ He said, ‘you have heard from Me; for John truly baptized with water, but you shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.’ Therefore, when they had come together, they asked Him, saying, ‘Lord, will You at this time restore the kingdom to Israel?’ And He said to them, “It is not for you to know times or seasons which the Father has put in His own authority.’”
Have you ever been in a conversation — or been giving instructions or simply trying to import some bit of knowledge — but by the responses coming from the other person you can tell you’re not conversing on the same page?
It’s not that what the other person is saying isn’t valid, but it’s obvious that they’re not tracking with you, not sharing the same line of thought.
Referring back to verse 5 in our opening Scripture passage, “for John truly baptized with water, but you shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.”
Now I recognize I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer, but there seems to be some conversational cues in there. For example, some of my questions or cues might have been when Jesus was commanding them to stay in Jerusalem rather than suggesting it.
I’m sure I would say, “Can you clarify the promise of the Father?” “Could you specify the difference between John’s baptism with water, verses this newly mentioned baptism of the Holy Spirit?” And by the way, “Could you narrow down the timeline?” “Not many days from now is a bit vague!”
The reason I can see myself saying/asking these things is because I know how I was in training college.
I realize in first century Jerusalem, their attention would largely have been on getting the Roman legions out of Israel, but still.
While I was a cadet in training, I had a lot of questions. I wanted to know the answers too. I didn’t want to guess, and I wanted to have the right answers, not to pass some paper test but the life test.
As I’m meditating on our open passage there’s two things rolling and echoing through my mind.
One is the Scripture verse Luke 19:13. This is one of those points of study when I’m compelled to do a commentary comparison to help ensure my understanding of what’s being said rather than simply assuming.
The NKJV says, “Do business till I come.” The NIV says, “Until I come back.” The NLT says, “Invest this for me while I’m gone.”
The Biblical translation that sits best with me or perhaps gives me the clearest intent of instruction comes from the King James Version (KJV): “Occupy till I return.”
The second thing echoing through my mind is a verbal Gibbs slap to the back of the head and a firm vocal “Focus up!” from a college instructor.
A firmly worded, prod, finger snap, desk slap — something to regain someone’s attention — to cut off rabbit trails to bring back the focus of the conversation or point of instruction.
Luke 19:11-27 in my Bible is titled, “The parable of the Ten Minas. A practical and spiritual life principle.”
I found a “focus up” passage in John 21:20-25. (Head slap) verse 22, “Jesus said to him, ‘If I will that he remain till I come, what is that to you? You follow me.’”
The television show NCIS and the famous Gibbs head slap: Gibbs said, “a slap to the face is humiliating, a head slap is a wakeup call.”
Generally used for when wondering off topic.
This year’s Day of Ascension was Thursday.
Recap: Acts 1:5. “For John truly baptized with water, but you shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now.”
May 28 is the day many celebrate that day known as Pentecost. Our Lord Jesus foretold it in Acts 1. It’s recorded in Acts 2 as the coming of the Holy Spirit.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
