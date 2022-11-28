When I was a young sprout, I got this idea that I could breathe underwater, like a fish. How cool would that be? Stay underwater as long as I wanted. Lord knows where I came up with this notion, but so convinced of this I set out to prove it to myself.
So I walked across the street to the neighborhood swimming pool. I stepped into the shallow end and then dog-paddled over to the deeper area where the diving board was set up. Gazing into the water, I spotted a brick-sized weight on the bottom. Here was my chance. I dove down, grabbed the weight and cradled it like a baby.
Sitting on the gritty bottom of the pool, I tried my best to mimic a goldfish, opening my mouth wide and forming a round “O”.
Open, close; open, close.
For a minute, everything went fine. Then my lungs started to scream. Doubt crept in, followed by extreme disappointment, then survival! I dropped the weight, pushed off from the bottom and, seconds later, broke through the surface like a cork blasting out of a champagne bottle.
How is swimming like an amaryllis? You’ll see in a moment.
It’s amazing how we can convince ourselves that certain things are true. For example, many kids believe that eggs originate from deep-pocketed cartons.
And amaryllis bulbs, with their tall, trumpet flowers originate from a square box.
Oh, really?
The magic of marketing would lead us to believe that this popular holiday flower only exists in a boxed kit, better known as an amaryllis flower kit.
What’s with the box? Well, just like eggs need to be protected during shipping and handling, amaryllis bulbs need protection, too. After all, they originate in bulb farms south of the equator.
Showy and easy-to-grow, amaryllis bulbs deliver a burst of cheerful indoor color. It’s a winter-weary person’s dream come true: Just add water and green leaves appear; then a stem, followed by three or more enormous white, pink, red or striated flowers. All the actors appear as if on cue, the result of careful timing back on the bulb farm where the plants are “forced” into a state of readiness. All you have to do is add water.
Yes, blooming amaryllis is a welcome beacon in the darkest time of the year. Fitting then, that the Greek word amarysso or amarussein, from which “amaryllis” derives, means to sparkle, twinkle, or shine.
By the way, when shopping for an amaryllis, size matters. The bigger the bulb, the better the show. It’s worth a few extra dollars to buy quality bulbs that have been carefully stored and handled.
You also want to look for a bulb that is firm, not squishy, and already has a green tip showing. This may be a leaf tip or a flower bud tip (thicker). A bulb that is brown with no growth showing may not have stored enough energy to bloom before it was lifted from the soil, dried (cured), boxed up and shipped for sale.
Which leads me to a few amaryllis care and feeding instructions.
CARING FOR AMARYLLIS BULBS
Amaryllis are tender perennials that originate from South Africa. Every year, the U.S. imports more than 10 million amaryllis bulbs. Some bulbs are sold as is, while others are packed in ready-to-grow gift boxes.
Now to buy an amaryllis bulb packed in these gift boxes is like practicing Plant Amnesty. The containers are filled with cheap, bland, and sterile soil in which sits, partially buried, the amaryllis bulb. Beware: The container does NOT have drainage holes.
If the bulb isn’t already pre-planted in a container, transplant it into a festive-looking pot (with drainage holes), filled with a compost-rich soil. If it arrives in a gift box, remove the bulb and replant it in a container that has good drainage.
Oh, and remember to leave about one-third of the bulb exposed. If you bury it completely you may end up with a crop of tall, green leaves at the expense of flowers.
While the large, 4-inch diameter bulbs already contain enough food for blooming, there’s one good reason for changing out the soil: If you want to try keeping it for next year’s bloom, then give it a fighting chance with good potting soil.
BASIC CARE FOR AMARYLLIS BULBS
Keep the soil moist but not soggy, lest the bulb starts to rot. Leaves and blooms will begin to emerge in a week or two, and the bloom period can last for weeks.
The flower stalks can reach 30 inches tall, so I recommend supporting them with a stake, heavy wire or, heck, you get the idea.
Most amaryllis bulbs produce two flower stalks the first year. Yes, unlike the snobbish poinsettia, it is fairly easy to get amaryllis bulbs to bloom the second year, which I’ll cover in a future column. So don’t toss it out come January. By the way, when properly cared for, an amaryllis plant can live for 75 years!
Amaryllis blooms are so stunning, wouldn’t it be nice to keep the flowers blooming a little longer? It is possible, and here are two tips to stretch the bloom period so you can enjoy the flowers longer into the winter:
No. 1: Keep the plants away from heat sources such as wood stoves, Toyo stoves, heat vents, and registers.
No. 2: And this takes a bit of commitment but it’s well worth it: Each evening, take the plant into a cool room, say a garage, a covered porch, a refrigerator (though you might have to remove a shelf or two!), or set it outside, protected from wind and freezing temperatures. And then each day, bring it back inside. The same trick keeps cut flowers fresher longer as well.
To finish my breathing like a goldfish story… When I was a senior in high school, I took a scuba diving class and became certified. When diving in open water, one of my favorite things to do was to just sit on the bottom and watch the world drift by while I breathed in and out like a fish.
Expand your gardening skills, discover recipes, and go on garden tours on my Gardener’s Coach YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/TheGardenersCoach. Have a gardening questions: marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.