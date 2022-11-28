Marion Owen

Marion Owen photo

Amaryllis bulbs often arrive in stores packed in gift-containers. For a few weeks, the plants take on an ugly duckling appearance. But all is forgotten when the giant, trumpet-like flowers begin to open.

When I was a young sprout, I got this idea that I could breathe underwater, like a fish. How cool would that be? Stay underwater as long as I wanted. Lord knows where I came up with this notion, but so convinced of this I set out to prove it to myself.

So I walked across the street to the neighborhood swimming pool. I stepped into the shallow end and then dog-paddled over to the deeper area where the diving board was set up. Gazing into the water, I spotted a brick-sized weight on the bottom. Here was my chance. I dove down, grabbed the weight and cradled it like a baby.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.