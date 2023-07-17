Interest in houseplants and container gardening has enjoyed a significant boost in the past few years. According to a UN report, 68 percent of the world population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050. Indoor plants allow these individuals to engage with nature in their apartments and homes, fostering well-being and mental health benefits.
Houseplants have also become a strong trend in interior design. And thanks to the COVID pandemic, many have turned to indoor gardening as a hobby.
On our kitchen windowsill, for example, sits a small barrel cactus with stubby shoots that look like fat fingers. At only three inches tall, one might think she’s not much of a houseplant, but she’s my buddy. She keeps watch as I chop veggies, make smoothies and wash dishes.
Why am I talking about a little cactus plant? When summer hits, houseplants are often overlooked, and our focus turns to tapping tomato blossoms and making rhubarb jam. But since the cool, wet season has found us indoors more than we’d like, I figured it was high time to feature houseplants anyway.
Houseplants are more than green statues. They are good for our health: We breathe in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, right? Well, plants do the opposite: Breathe in carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen. It’s a win-win relationship.
As for our mental health, our brains respond positively to the color green. Studies show that scenes containing green and blue remind us of nature. Thus, walking at Fort Abercrombie, or around your own neighborhood, is an important part of self-care.
By the same token, bringing a touch of green inside — a fern, spider plant or Christmas cactus — gives you something to dote on.
Speaking of doting, since COVID began several years ago, I’ve added three pepper plants and a flowering gazania (see last week’s column) to our windowsill family.
Indoor plants also improve concentration and productivity. A study conducted in Taiwan in 2015 and published in the journal “HortScience” discovered that the presence of plants significantly decreased student stress levels, which improved focus and concentration.
Who doesn’t want that? Fortunately, keeping a houseplant healthy and happy is easy, even if you’ve never raised a plant before. Plants grow best when we pay attention to them.
Results from a study conducted by the Royal Horticultural Society (“Talking” to Plants: Effect of Voice Frequency on Plant Growth 2007) suggested that plants respond positively to the vibrations created by the human voice.
The experiment involved different recordings of both male and female voices being played to tomato plants, with the results indicating the plants that “listened” to female voices grew slightly more than those which “listened” to male voices or no voices. Sorry guys.
Fortunately, the needs of indoor plants are fairly simple: When you offer the right amount of light, water and food, you can’t go wrong. Here are three houseplant care basics:
LIGHT MY WAY
All plants need light, but the amount varies, depending on where the plant originally came from. For example, indoor plants native to the jungle have evolved to thrive on the filtered light that sifts through the dense forest canopy.
On the other hand, desert plants, such as my kitchen buddy, are sun-worshippers. In their natural world, cacti are bathed in direct sunlight all day long, so they are engineered to tolerate sunny conditions.
So try your best to match the light conditions in your home to the plants that will thrive there. Unobstructed, south-facing windows are perfect for desert dwellers, but not so great for light-sensitive plants such as ferns, philodendrons, Christmas cacti and orchids. In bright light, these plants may develop scorched, brown leaves.
Generally speaking, windows facing east and west receive partial sun and work well for plants such as dieffenbachia (dumb cane), dracaena (dragon tree) and ficus (fig tree).
Darker locations that face north are best for low-light plants such as snake plant, English ivy, cast iron plant and ferns.
Of course, as seasons change, you might need to modify the light a plant receives by moving them to a different window, by installing shear curtains to reduce sunlight, or by adding fluorescent lights. This is especially important during our winters, when day length dwindles. Here’s how to assess whether a plant is getting too much or too little light.
Too little light: The plant dramatically leans towards the light. The lower and/or interior leaves on the plants simply fall off, or leaves curl upwards. New growth is much smaller than original leaves and may have less color. Plants grow spindly with elongated stems. Flowering plants stop producing blooms.
Too much light: The plant develops brown or sunburned spots on its leaves. Leaves begin to yellow and fall off. Plants with colorful foliage will begin to fade. The entire plant looks scorched.
WATERING TIPS
All plants require water, but again, how much depends on the plant. Desert natives can get by with minimal moisture while some tropical plants wilt dramatically if they go without water for just a couple days. Species that prefer dry conditions include sansevieria (snake plants), pony-tail palm, cactus, succulents and ZZ plant (Zanzibar Gem).
Containers also affect soil moisture. Terra cotta pots, for example, are porous and allow soil moisture to evaporate while the soil in plastic pots dries out more slowly.
Water whenever the soil feels dry to the touch. What is dry to the touch? Poke your finger 1/2 to 1 inch into the soil. Is it crunchy dry or slightly moist? If dry, apply lukewarm water until it runs out of the drainage holes of the pot. Then, allow the soil to dry before you water again. Overwatering is probably the No. 1 cause of early houseplant death.
Signs of too much water: Stems rot where they touch the soil. Fungus grows on the soil surface. Water stands in the drip tray. Young and old leaves fall off at the same time.
Signs of too little water: Leaves and stems wilt and shrivel. Lower leaves curl and yellow. Some leaves become translucent. Flowers or leaves drop prematurely.
PLANT FOOD
Many store-bought houseplants are potted in soil that contains chemical fertilizers. Chemical fertilizers such as Miracle Gro contain salts that can accumulate in the soil over time and lead to salt damage. Salt damage can lead to wilting, leaf burn and stunted growth.
Chemical fertilizers will degrade the quality of the potting soil over time, decreasing its ability to retain water and air, which are essential for plant health and growth.
Accumulation of salts eventually kills off healthy microbes that acidify the soil. What are organic methods for feeding houseplants?
1. Add a dilute solution of liquid houseplant fertilizer such as human urine (1 part urine to 10 parts water) every other time you water.
2. Water with a very dilute solution of compost tea.
3. Sprinkle rabbit or deer pellets (poo) on top of the soil or incorporate them into the soil when transplanting.
Life is complicated, creating much anxiety. Some doctors are literally prescribing houseplants. Findings published in the journal “Challenges” highlighted the increasing adoption of “green prescriptions” by health care providers. These prescriptions direct patients to engage with nature, including taking care of plants.
Caring for plants provides a sense of purpose for many people. It’s rewarding to see plants in your care thrive and flourish. And besides, plants don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day.
My cactus buddy in the kitchen might have something to say about that.
Have a great week!
THE GARDEN
CALENDAR
Tap, tap, tap your tomato blossoms
Ventilate! Keep greenhouse fans running, windows open 24/7
Thin carrot seedlings
Last call to harvest rhubarb
Deadhead annual flowers as they fade
Check garlic for harvest timing
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.