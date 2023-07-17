cactus

Marion Owen photo

Looking out over the outside garden, the author’s cactus keeps company in the kitchen.

Interest in houseplants and container gardening has enjoyed a significant boost in the past few years. According to a UN report, 68 percent of the world population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050. Indoor plants allow these individuals to engage with nature in their apartments and homes, fostering well-being and mental health benefits.

Houseplants have also become a strong trend in interior design. And thanks to the COVID pandemic, many have turned to indoor gardening as a hobby.

