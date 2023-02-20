A friend of mine, a self-proclaimed bookaholic, decided it was time to prune his book collection. But what to keep and what to cut?
“Keep only those books you can’t find online,” a monk told him.
And so, the holy pruning process began.
If I were to prune my collection of gardening books by following such a tenant, there is one book I could not, would not, give away. It’s called, “Gardening: A Gardener’s Dictionary,” by Henry Beard and Roy McKie.
If you want to laugh (a lot and often) then join in on this book’s sole purpose: To poke some fun at one of the most popular outdoor recreational activities (gardening). Spoiler alert: You will only find used copies as it was published 40 years ago.
Now, for this week’s column, I’ve compiled a glossary of popular gardening terms. And to keep it from becoming too serious, I’ve sprinkled in some definitions by Beard and McKie. Let’s do this.
Perennial: A plant that lives for multiple years and comes back year after year from its root system. Examples include peonies, hostas and blue poppies. Not to be confused with Annual: Any plant that dies before blooming. [McKie]
Mulch: Material placed around the base of a plant to keep it moist and warm. Wood chips, leaf matter and even old newspapers or other unwanted, printed matter, may be used. (Note to the dissatisfied reader: The paper on which this book is printed has a high acid content and it may damage plants.) [McKie]
Soil pH: A measure of the acidity or alkalinity of soil, on a scale of 0-14. Most garden plants prefer a pH between 6.0 and 7.5, but some plants have specific pH requirements.
Prune: 1. (noun) disagreeable snack, produced by placing plums in a lye solution, drying them for several weeks, then bathing them in glycerin. 2. (verb) to selectively remove certain branches of a woody plant — for example, a plum tree — so that it will grow better and produce more fruit that can be made into an even larger quantity of disagreeable snacks. [McKie]
Compost: Gardeners are generally quite pleasant individuals, but they often become unnecessarily graphic when discussing the constituents of the detritus of which their compost heaps are composed.
This can be annoying and disturbing for the house, guest, visitor or dining companion, but it does carry with it the hidden bonus that the usual house gift of flowers, pastry, or wine can be dispensed with in favor of a bag of potato skins and some egg shells. [McKie]
Weed: Any plant that will survive at least one week without being watered, fertilized, pruned, sprayed, staked, mulched, misted, dusted, or wrapped in burlap, paper or plastic. [McKie]
Organic gardening: A method of gardening that emphasizes the use of natural, non-synthetic methods for pest control, fertilization and soil management. Organic gardening strives to create a healthy, sustainable ecosystem in the garden.
Crop rotation: A method of planting different crops in different areas of the garden from year to year, in order to prevent soil depletion, pests and diseases. Crop rotation is a key component of organic gardening because it helps to maintain soil health and prevent plant problems.
Cover crops: Crops that are planted primarily to improve soil health rather than for harvest. Cover crops can help to suppress weeds, prevent erosion and add nutrients to the soil.
Garden: One of a vast number of free outdoor restaurants, operated by charity-minded amateurs in an effort to provide helpful, balanced meals for insects, birds and animals. [McKie]
Companion planting: The practice of planting certain plants together in order to benefit each other. For example, planting marigolds alongside tomatoes can help to repel aphids and other pests that attack tomato plants.
Seed: Costly, but highly nutritious form of bird food sold in handsome packets, printed with colorful pictures of flowers and vegetables. [McKie]
Organic fertilizers: Fertilizers made from natural materials, such as compost, manure and bone meal. Organic fertilizers are important in organic gardening because they feed the soil and the plants without introducing harmful chemicals.
Soil testing: The process of analyzing soil samples to determine the pH level and nutrient content of the soil. Soil testing is important because it helps to identify nutrient deficiencies and imbalances in the soil.
Heirloom varieties: Old-fashioned varieties of plants that have been passed down through generations of gardeners. Heirloom varieties are often favored in organic gardening because they are open-pollinated, meaning that they are not genetically modified, and they often have unique flavors and characteristics.
And, finally, for those of you who have followed this column with devotion (27 years!) you know I can’t keep a straight face for long:
Aphid: A pest that inphests gardens and makes gardeners phoam at the mouth, stamp their pheet, and utter phour-letter words. [McKie]
Have a great week. Be sure to tip your hat to the sun on Tuesday, February 20. That’s the day when our day length pops above 10 hours, signaling plants to get growing!
