For years a friend has been encouraging me to write a story about street names in Kodiak and the families they represent. Since I’ve been writing Kodiak stories for more than 40 years, I’m familiar with the historical and humanitarian significance of those street names. Many of these people worked hard to make Kodiak a better place.
But there’s a name missing on the signs posted on the corners of Kodiak’s thoroughfares. There ought to be a street that honors the late Bob and Gaynell Hatcher, who served Kodiak in their employment, faith and loyalty to public service.
Gaynell worked as a nurse, and volunteered for many organizations such as the Girl Scouts and Pioneers. After she was diagnosed with cancer, Gaynell helped establish the local chapter of Can-survivors
She also served on the City Council and the Kodiak Historical Society, which operates the Kodiak Museum. Marian Johnson, the director of the Museum for many years, said Gaynell, through her persuasiveness, was able to get many people to join the Historical Society. I was one of them. She did her job well.
While serving in the U.S. Army, Bob was transferred from Adak to Kodiak, where he got a job as a machinist at the ship repair unit on the Navy base. He manufactured parts for the ships, submarines and cutters.
After serving 20 years on the base, Bob drove a school bus and was employed by the Federal Credit Union. He helped expand the service, which had been confined to military personnel and civilians, so that it could benefit teachers, state and city employees too.
He was a compliance officer with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, under the Alaska Department of Labor and opened the OSHA office in Kodiak. Bob was with the agency 17 years.
Bob served 33years on the Kodiak Electric Association board of directors. Although it was a voluntary position, Bob took it just as seriously as a paying job.
“You really have to love what you’re doing. It’s not just for self but for everybody,” he said. “The saying goes, ‘If you help yourself, you’re going to help somebody else.’”
Bob inherited a good work ethic from his parents, Henry Willard Hatcher and Savannah Smith Hatcher, who rented a farm near Mount Airy, North Carolina.
When Bob was a young boy, his father died. Savannah raised the children as they moved from one farm to another, earning their keep.
“My mother would work for people — iron, wash, farm what we could to live off of,” he said. “When you’re growing up, everybody is poor around you. They say that’s the way things were. What could you do about it? You just had to do the necessary things. You worked for people.”
Bob was the first African American to join the Elks Club, and he and his wife were the first Blacks to join the Pioneers of Alaska. Bob eventually became president of the Kodiak Igloo.
We’re in the midst of Black History Month which acknowledges contributions made by African Americans. The man who stands out in this homage is Martin Luther King, Jr., whom Bob Hatcher greatly admired.
Bob was grateful for King’s courage. “He preached nonviolence during a very violent time,” he said.
Like King, Bob was a victim of racism. He grew up in North Carolina during the days of segregation which excluded blacks from restaurants and other places.
“We worked together with white kids; played with them, but when it came to social activities that dividing line was there,” Bob reflected in an interview.
“You could not go into restaurants where whites were. You could not use the same water fountain; you had to sit in the back of the bus. There were no mixed churches. Everything was segregated.
“You could go back into the hills of Virginia, where there were poor whites and poor blacks were going to the same churches, but not in areas where you had middle and upper class of people,” Bob said.
Bob was drafted into the Army. Serving in Adak on the Aleutians, Bob worked in a machine shop and on Army Transport Service vessels that shipped ammunition, groceries and other supplies to Attu, Shemya and Dutch Harbor.
When he wasn’t on duty, he kept busy taking ham radio courses, studying math and singing in the chapel choir.
Unfortunately, Bob still encountered racism in the military.
Bob and fellow African Americans belonged to segregated platoons, stayed in segregated barracks, ate in segregated mess halls.
“Blacks were the last to get a rank, as if we weren’t smart enough to control our troops. The highest rank blacks had in the platoon or company was a sergeant and once in awhile you would see a black become a second lieutenant or maybe a captain. It was a long time before we got a black general.
Bob harbored no bitterness against the racism that made his life difficult. He and Gaynell instilled in their daughter, Robenett, and grandchildren, Shayla and Tyler, the basic principal that runs true in Kodiak. “Treat people fairly. Don’t be judgmental of that which you may not understand. Kodiak has been good to me.” And Bob was pretty good to Kodiak too, and that’s why there ought to be a Hatcher Street.
Come to think of it, there are a lot of other Kodiak names that should be inscribed on street signs as well.
