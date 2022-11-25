Isaiah 9:2-3 (NKJV): The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in the land of the shadow of death, upon them a light has shined. You have multiplied the nation and increased its joy; they rejoice before You according to the joy of harvest, as men rejoice when they divide the spoil.
Earlier I had been sitting in the sanctuary; those moments between Thanksgiving and the First
Advent. I guess it’s a common tradition to put up a Christmas tree in the sanctuary, so I was
pondering the ideas of “They have seen a great light” and “They rejoice before you, according to the joy of harvest.”
So, I raised and decorated the evergreen tree with small white lights and various decorative fruits. For me, personally, these are two strong images of faith that provide a firm handle — perhaps simply as visual illustrations of “Light and the Fruit of the Spirit.”
One of the things I appreciate about the sanctuaries of the Orthodox is you can enter and immediately see the Gospel laid out in the painted icons. If you are versed in the Scriptures, you can easily and visually follow the story without a single word being spoken.
But if you are blessed to bring an unchurched friend, it’s like a beautiful picture book where you can lead them through the Gospel story and who’s who in a short few moments. Seeds planted for the harvest — an excellent evangelistic tool!
I know I’ve mentioned Lola’s and my own personal trials and challenges of the last few months that are expected to continue through the holiday season. I’m truly excited to see our Lord’s faithfulness. To see how our Lord has provided a testimony for the New Year and the coming Easter Testimony.
In spite of the darkness and the shadows of death, there burns the light of Hope — “We have seen a great light!” Amazing Grace! How sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now I’m found; was blind, but now I see.”
In those moments of trial and challenge we cling to Amazing Grace and the words of the old hymn, “Blessed Assurance.”
“Blessed assurance, Jesus is mine! Oh, what a foretaste of Glory Divine! Heir of salvation, purchase of God, born of His Spirit, washed in His blood. This is my story; this is my song. Praising my Savior all the day long; This is my story, this is my song. Praising my Savior all the day long.”
When I first started coming around the church, the expression “Maranatha” was used very often. At this moment I can’t remember the last time I’ve heard it used. I find that surprising since Maranatha means, “O Lord Come.”
In my New King James Version Bible there’s a portion of Scripture titled, “John’s Witness: the True Light.” John 1:9: “That was the true Light which gives light to every man coming into the world.”
Allow me to share a portion of commentary regarding Isaiah 9:2-6 from the NIV. “In a time of great darkness, God promised to send a Light who would shine on everyone living in the shadow of death. He is both ‘Wonderful Counselor, and Mighty God.’ This message of hope
was fulfilled in the birth of Christ and the establishment of His eternal Kingdom. He came to deliver all people.”
John 8:12 records the words of Christ Jesus saying, “I am the Light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness but will have the Light of Life.”
The illustration I’ve come to appreciate goes like this: A crowd of people trapped in a tunnel, or mine, surrounded by darkness. Here comes someone with a lighted candle saying, “Follow Me.”
Hmmm. a small mustard seed or a small candle.
May each of us be blessed, to be a blessing.
