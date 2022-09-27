In memory of Robert Allen Reynolds Jr. (Bobby).
On Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022, Bobby went to be with the lord at the age of 66. Bobby was born on December 5, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, to his parents, Robert A. Reynolds Sr. and Audrey P. Reynolds. He was followed by his twin sister Linda K. Reynolds Donoho. Audrey brought the babies home to Kodiak on Pacific Northern Airlines in January of 1956. A few years later they moved to the family home on Rezanof Drive and Bobby resided there for the remainder of his life.
Bobby went to special schools in Anchorage with his older sister Debbie for a few years as they could get a better education there. Bobby returned to Kodiak, and over the years he worked as a greeter, helper, janitor, and would do anything he could to help. He aimed to please and was one of the friendliest guys in town, always reaching out to introduce himself and shake your hand. That’s how he got to know everyone and had many friends. He spent time with Hope Cottages in Kodiak who inspired him to become the man he was today. In later years he met Jonathan and Aly Strong who spent a lot of time with him at Island Cove. He was a regular visitor at the Kodiak Senior Center.
Bobby got a cell phone and learned to use it really well. He also had a business card that entitled him Ambassador at Large.
In his later years he found his passion of music. He attended every event that happened in Kodiak, taping the music which added to his massive amount of cassettes and CDs. His other hobby was putting together scrapbooks of flyers from different bands, schedules of city events, and church services.
Bobby was a regular at Lighthouse Baptist church with Pastor Wes and also went to St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Dave Baldukas. They were very good at keeping his spiritual life together, for he loved the Lord with all his heart. Bobby will be really missed at their services.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father Robert A Reynolds Sr. In 1995, and his mother Audrey P Reynolds in 2008. He is survived by his sisters Debbie L Reynolds, Marlys A Cartwright (Damon), and Linda K. Donoho (Kevin). Many nieces, nephews, and cousins live here, on the main land, and the lower 48.
Bobby’s celebration of life will be October 8 at 4 p.m. at the Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1110 Baranof St., in Kodiak. A potluck will follow after the service. Flowers, condolences, and donations can be sent to Marlys Cartwright at 1213 Rezanof Drive, Kodiak, Ak. 99615.
A Santa theme is being presented as Christmas was Bobby’s favorite time of the year. A memorial bench is being planned to be placed at the Kodiak Cemetery in the near future.
We will all miss him so much! R.I.P. Bobby, till we meet again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.