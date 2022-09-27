Robert Allen Reynolds Jr. (Bobby)

On Wednesday morning, September 14, 2022, Bobby went to be with the lord at the age of 66. Bobby was born on December 5, 1955, in Seattle, Washington, to his parents, Robert A. Reynolds Sr. and Audrey P. Reynolds. He was followed by his twin sister Linda K. Reynolds Donoho. Audrey brought the babies home to Kodiak on Pacific Northern Airlines in January of 1956. A few years later they moved to the family home on Rezanof Drive and Bobby resided there for the remainder of his life.

