MIKE ROSTAD photo

Josiah and Vanessa Thalhofer and sons, Zephan and Daylon on the deck of their Mission Road home. 

In our society, young people are encouraged to follow their dreams, which could lead to a stage, a sound booth, a football field or a congressional hall. Rarely is that encouragement coupled with a directive to serve humanity.

But for Josiah and Vanessa Thalhofer, their dreams are based in service to others. Josiah is a pilot for LifeMed, an airline which transports patients to medical facilities off island. Vanessa is a nurse at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and is training to be a labor and delivery nurse.

