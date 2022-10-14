In our society, young people are encouraged to follow their dreams, which could lead to a stage, a sound booth, a football field or a congressional hall. Rarely is that encouragement coupled with a directive to serve humanity.
But for Josiah and Vanessa Thalhofer, their dreams are based in service to others. Josiah is a pilot for LifeMed, an airline which transports patients to medical facilities off island. Vanessa is a nurse at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and is training to be a labor and delivery nurse.
She grabbed hold of that dream after giving birth to the Thalhofers’ first son. “I loved the labor and delivery nurses,” she said, convincing herself that “I could do that” kind of care.
Josiah, who grew up on Vashon Island in Washington, dreamed of being a pilot ever since he went on a plane ride as an eight-year-old.
His career choice as a med flight pilot was inspired by the fact that he had been medivaced as an infant. “I felt like this was a chance to give back,” he said.
A native of Sacramento, California, and daughter of an Assembly of God pastor, Vanessa “grew up wanting to have a lifetime of service for others as a missionary,” she reflected. As a nurse working in a major hospital, she’s found herself on a “different kind of mission field,” she said.
The Thalhofers discovered that pursuing dreams takes time, effort, persistence and money, and all of that thrusts them into a balancing act that puts children, jobs and personal goals in perspective.
Josiah and Vanessa met while attending Northwest University, a Christian college in Kirkland, Wash. Josiah worked on a degree in Bible and Vanessa was working on a ministry degree. She was leading a prison ministry and asked Josiah to go with her on one of her visits.
The couple married and graduated during the Great Recession of 2008.
“That hit me hard,” said Josiah. “I was trying to deal with school debt; trying to raise a family.” He still was pursuing his dream of becoming a pilot.
He went to work for Sikorsky, a helicopter-manufacturing company which also produced life-support systems, the kind that are in the aircraft which Josiah currently flies. The company provided a free education, making it possible for Josiah to obtain a Masters of Business Administration degree at Washington State University.
After living in Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Oregon, the Thalhofers moved to Bethel, where Josiah was a pilot for Raven Air and Vanessa continued a nursing program through an extension of the University of Alaska Anchorage.
They lived there two years; then they moved to Nome, where they continued their work and studies. Raven eventually filed for bankruptcy — a casualty of the COVID pandemic.
The Thalhofers were delighted to hear of job opportunities in Kodiak. LifeMed had just established a base here. The family moved here in August 2020.
Before coming here, Josiah heard that “Kodiak was the Disneyland of Alaska,” he said. His high expectations for quality of life have been met. The family loves outdoor activities — the scenery, the fishing and the climate. And Kodiak is a great place to raise kids, they said.
“It really seemed like a good fit all around to come to this beautiful place [and] do work that is meaningful,” said Josiah. “This is everything we could have hoped for. It’s a wonderful island.”
Noting that there is a high population of retired people on the island, Josiah said the fact that people are willing to spend their golden years here says a lot about the high quality of life on the island.
This observation gives him an opportunity to put in a plug for LifeMed. In the past, patients needing to get medevaced to a medical center off island and had to wait for a plane from Anchorage.
If the weather was bad, there was a chance that the flight would be delayed. Now that LifeMed has a base at the airport, people can have peace of mind knowing that the response time is much faster.
Currently, Josiah and Wes Ossowski are the on-island LifeMed pilots, but the company is in the process of looking for another pilot, Josiah said.
He said one of the highlights of his job is to participate in medical evacuations in the villages. One of those missions was featured in a New York Times article.
Besides piloting for LifeMed, Josiah also is a flight instructor, helping his students — whom he refers to as clients — achieve their dreams of flying.
“I’m passionate about being a flight instructor,” said Josiah, noting that it takes perseverance for the student and the teacher.
Perseverance is required to balance the pursuit of a pilot’s license with everyday life. “The average age for people...learning to fly is 30,” said Josiah. ”Most of my clients are older than me.
“Some of the people I’m working with want to fly commercially. Some just want a plane,” said Josiah. He noted that the presence of local airlines makes it possible for them to stay on the island once they’ve earned their ratings.
Now that aviation goals have been achieved, Josiah enjoys a sense of stability. “It feels good to be working, having a home,” he said.
The home that Josiah refers to is located on waterfront property on Mission Road. Prior to purchasing the home, the family was renting.
Josiah and Vanessa share that home with their sons Zephan, who is 10, and Daylon, age 7. The latter was named after his dad’s roommate and close friend. There’s a story behind that name.
On Memorial Day weekend in 2009 Josiah was invited to go on a flight in a small plane from Portland, where they lived, to Arizona. Since that was the day he had planned to propose to Vanessa, he turned down the invitation.
His roommate went in his place. The plane never made it to its destination. It crashed en route, and Daylon died in the crash. Now that Josiah and Vanessa have discussed their dreams, their oldest son, Zephan talks about his.
Four years from now he hopes to get his student pilot’s license. Then he’s going to live in Fairbanks and join the Air Force.
“I’ll live there until I’m 50,” he said. “Then I’ll be an airline pilot for 10 years.” OK, Zephan, you’re on record!
