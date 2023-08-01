Fish Head Report logo

Terry Haines

So far this season 102 seiners and 92 set gillnet fishermen have made deliveries of salmon drawn from the waters surrounding Kodiak Island.

Collectively, they had harvested approximately 999,000 sockeye salmon, 549,000 chum salmon and 1,389,000 pink salmon in the Kodiak Management Area, according to last Thursday’s numbers from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. All of those numbers are below historic averages. Along with 53,000 coho salmon, that adds up to about 3 million fish caught around Kodiak so far. 

