So far this season 102 seiners and 92 set gillnet fishermen have made deliveries of salmon drawn from the waters surrounding Kodiak Island.
Collectively, they had harvested approximately 999,000 sockeye salmon, 549,000 chum salmon and 1,389,000 pink salmon in the Kodiak Management Area, according to last Thursday’s numbers from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. All of those numbers are below historic averages. Along with 53,000 coho salmon, that adds up to about 3 million fish caught around Kodiak so far.
In the Westward Region, which encompasses Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands and Chignik, approximately 8,303,000 salmon have crossed the docks in total. That number includes 1,545,000 pinks and 2,341,000 sockeye scooped up along the Alaska Peninsula. Chignik fishermen have captured 104,000 pinks and 668,000 sockeye salmon to this point.
Chignik is not having a bad year, considering its drop in productivity over the last decade or two, which has resulted in all but one processor pulling out. Only 22 of the 94 registered permits in the Chignik Management Area (CMA) have actively participated in this season’s fishery.
As a result of the low participation and limited market access, all districts in the Chignik Management Area have been continuously extended since they were opened on June 19, with the exception of a couple of closures in the Perryville District.
From a manager’s perspective, sockeye salmon harvested in areas adjacent to the CMA are considered bound for Chignik. Therefore, the Cape Igvak Section of Area K did not have any fishing periods during their allocative period of June 1 through July 5. The Southeastern District Mainland (SEDM) of Area M also did not have any fishing periods during their allocative period.
Sockeye salmon harvest levels in Chignik are below average for this time of year compared to historical amounts, but much higher than any year since 2017. Escapement of early run sockeye salmon has surpassed the early run upper goal for the season of 400,000 fish. Late run escapement is estimated to be at or near the middle interim escapement objective. But, because of the especially late timing of the early run, it is likely that the early run is being underestimated, and the late run overestimated.
In the Karluk District, 203,828 sockeye salmon have been counted at the weir so far, including 8,238 late run fish on Saturday alone. Late run escapement is now at 21,656 fish, which is within the desired escapement range for this time in the run. Both pink and sockeye salmon are reportedly building up in Karluk Lagoon.
The overall sockeye salmon escapement in the Ayakulik River through last Thursday was 217,802 fish. The Ayakulik late-run sockeye salmon escapement through that date was 17,659 fish, which is slightly below the desired escapement range for this date.
In the Alitak District, overall sockeye salmon escapement at Upper Station through Thursday was 66,648 fish, including late-run sockeye salmon escapement of 3,519 fish, which is within the desired escapement range for this date. The cumulative Frazer Lake system sockeye salmon escapement through Thursday was 103,170 fish, which is within the desired escapement range for the date. More than 1,200 sockeye salmon were spotted heading up into Frazier Lake on Saturday alone. Almost half of those fish were the notably younger “jack” salmon.
In the Afognak District, the cumulative Afognak Lake (Litnik) sockeye salmon escapement through Saturday was 34,885 fish, which is within the desired escapement range for this date. Escapement at Saltery Creek for the same period was 26,453 sockeye, which is within the desired escapement range for the date. In addition to the reds, more than 2,000 pink salmon have headed up Saltery so far, which is more than double the number seen in the last odd year. Could Saltery have a pinker future? Only time will tell.
Weir workers at Pasagshak counted 66 sockeye salmon on Sunday, and a total of 2,899 were counted as of Saturday, which is within escapement goals, after a pre-emptive closure of the subsistence fishery earlier in the year.
The cumulative Buskin Lake sockeye salmon escapement through Saturday was 1,703 fish, which is well below the desired escapement range for this date. Just eight sockeye and 13 pink salmon were counted on Saturday.
The Buskin and Womens Bay have been closed to all types of fishing. Lack of fishing opportunity in Kodiak’s most accessible river has been painful for residents. Last year a somewhat more encouraging 7,415 sockeye salmon had passed through the weir by July 29, compared to 1,247 the year before.
In the entire Arctic/Yukon/Kuskokwim region only 51,000 fish have been harvested to date, coming entirely from Kotzebue and the Norton Sound. The mighty Yukon and Kuskokwim Rivers have yielded a harvest of zero fish this year. This is in stark contrast to Bristol Bay, which has yielded nearly 39 million mostly sockeye salmon so far, as the harvest winds down.
Statewide, 159,000 chinook, 10,994,00 chum, 422,000 coho, 32,570,000 pinks, and 46,422,000 sockeye have been harvested to date for a total of 90,567,000 salmon delivered across the docks so far.
