Kodiak’s Orion Harper and Jisselle Blanco scored runner-up finishes Saturday at the Palmer Invitational.
Harper — the defending Division I shot put state champion — was second in the shot put with a heave of 49 feet, 5 inches.
The sophomore Blanco was second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.44. She recorded a personal-best time of 17.37 in the prelims. She also set a PR in the 300 hurdles with a third-place time of 51.70.
The 100 hurdles was the Kodiak girls’ best event, with Marielle Mangrobang placing sixth with a personal-best 18.08 and Sara Scott eighth in 18.93.
Avie Arevalo (100) and Payton Callahan (400) made finals, and both placed eighth.
The Kodiak girls placed eighth with 31 points.
Micah Fields ran a season-best 9:59.75 to place fifth in the 3,200, while teammate Bengt Anderson logged a personal-best of 10:14.37 to place seventh.
Anderson teamed with Elias Litzow, Jacob Sarnowski and Miles Grimes to record a runner-up finish in the 3,200 relay (8:41.28).
The boys’ throwing crew continued to rock it. Aron Bautista was fifth in the shot put with a career-best 42-10, while Mycus Fernandez set a PR in the discus by placing seventh with a 127-03.
Kodiak’s boys scored 43 points to tie for seventh with Valdez.
Kodiak wraps up the regular season with a home meet against Bartlett on Friday and Saturday.
Boys
Team (top 5)
1. Wasilla, 130; 2. Soldotna, 97; 3. Colony, 87; 4. Grace, 78; 5. Kenai, 70.
Kodiak results
Boys
100 — 23. Manuel Silva, 12.54; 355. Gian Saliva, 12.76.
200 — 25. Gian Saliva, 25.60.
400 — 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 55.82; 23. Gian Saliva, 57.40.
800 — 11. Bengt Anderson, 2:09.46; 18. Elias Litzow, 2:14.33; 19. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:14.46.
1,600 — 10. Bengt Anderson, 4:48.16; Nick Hecht, 4:48.50; 18. Miles Grimes, 4:55.39; 20. Elias Litzow, 5:03.95.
3,200 — 5. Micah Fields, 9:59.75; 7. Bengt Anderson, 10:14.37; 16. Elias Litzow, 10:46.25.
110 hurdles — 10. Matthew Macapugay, 19.29; 17. Joshua Marquez, 21.57.
300 hurdles — 12. Joshua Marquez, 48.57; 14. Matthew Macapugay, 48.86.
800 relay — 9. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Joshua Marquez, Manuel Silva, 1:43.58.
1,600 relay — 5. Gian Saliva, Matthew Macapugay, Miles Grimes, Jacob Sarnowski, 3:57.08.
3,200 relay — 2. Elias Litzow, Jacob Sarnowski, Miles Grimes, Bengt Anderson, 8:41.28.
Shot put — 2. Orion Harper, 49 feet, 5 inches; 5. Aron Bautista, 42-10; 8. Mycus Fernandez, 40-07.
Discus — 7. Mycus Fernandez, 127-03; 15. Orion Harper, 110-06; 16. Aron Bautista, 106-00.
High jump — 19. Manuel Silva, 4-10.
Long jump — 18. Manuel Silva, 16-05.5.
Girls
Team (top 5)
1. Colony, 130.1; 2. Soldotna, 128.2; 3. Eagle River, 82; 4. Homer, 60; 5. Wasilla, 57.
Kodiak results
100 — 8. Avie Arevalo, 14.46.
200 — 24. Avie Arevalo, 31.21; 26. Payton Callahan, 31.49; 39. Francie Eufemio, 33.22; 42. Jasmin Samson, 33.90.
400 — 8. Payton Callahan, 1:11.06.
800 — 15. Ayla Baker, 2:46.03; 22. Hannah McCarthy, 2:56.67.
1,600 — 21. Ayla Baker, 6:12.05; 28. Hannah McCarthy, 6:35.48.
3,200 — 11. Ayla Baker, 13:10.82.
100 hurdles — 2. Jiselle Blanco, 17.44; 6. Marielle Mangrobang, 18.08; 8. Sara Scott, 18.93; 20. Francie Eufemio, 20.02.
300 hurdles — 3. Jiselle Blanco, 51.70; 23. Marielle Mangrobang, 56.74; 26. Sara Scott, 58.01; 27. Francie Eufemio, 58.57.
400 relay — 8. Marielle Mangrobang, Avie Arevalo, Payton Callahan, Jiselle Blanco, 56.45.
1,600 relay — 4. Ayla Baker, Serenity Bushell, Payton Callahan, Jiselle Blanco, 4:42.62.
3,200 relay — 10. Francie Eufemio, Naomi Griffin, Serenity Bushell, Hannah McCarthy, 12:31.36.
Discus — 22. Serenity Bushell, 72-07.
Long jump — 27. Jasmin Samson, 11-03.5.
Triple jump — 14. Marielle Mangrobang, 28-07; 17. Sara Scott, 27-10.5.
