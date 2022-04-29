Lately the news has been dominated by Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, which officially declared itself an independent country in 1991.
Although the conflict is far, far away, this disturbing example of man’s inhumanity toward fellow sojourners on earth — even if they have much in common — has some local applications. Kodiak Island at one time was called Russian America, due to the efforts of Grigorii Shelkov, who was encouraged by Tsarina Catherine the Great to establish the first Alaskan colony in 1784, at Three Saints Bay near the village of today’s Old Harbor. Three Saints was the name of the ship that brought Shelikov and his crew to Alaska.
As I hear of the Russian atrocities in the Ukraine, I’m reminded of the clashes between Russians and Natives (Sugpiaq) when Shelikov and his crew arrived.
The name Three Saints was a general term for John Chrysostom, Basil the Great and Gregory the Theologian, spiritual fathers of the Orthodox faith, which the settlers belonged to, at least in name. The three ancient men looked at conquest in terms of victory over worldly lust, desire for power, envy and other obstacles that bar one from the Kingdom of Heaven. But the “heaven” for those who traveled to Alaska from Russia was an imperialistic venture.
Shortly after the Russian ship reached Three Saints Bay in early August of 1784, the foreigners captured a local hunter.
They gave him gifts; then released him, hoping that he would encourage his fellow islanders to approach the Russians on friendly terms.
Shelikov’s diplomacy seemed to work, because two days later, three baidarkas full of Sugpiaq stopped by the ship seeking gifts. But this was actually a ploy by which the islanders sized up the unwelcome “guests.”
Before the week was over the Sugpiaq showed up in force with spears and other weapons. Shelikov shot five cannons, each firing two-pound balls. The tremendous noise and destruction of these massive weapons drove the terrified Sugpiaq away. Many were stampeded to death.
Once he had a foothold on this new land, Shelikof planned to subjugate the many Sugpiaq who had retreated to their settlements on Sitkalidak Island, three miles away.
According to an account given by a Kodiak Island Native years later, Shelikof sent an interpreter by the name of Kashpak to Sitkalidak with the message that the men were to hand over their children to the Russians who would raise them. The Sugpiaq refused to comply with this demand.
Seeing that it was futile to use Kashpak as a mediator, the Russians followed him to the Sitkalidak camp to wage war on the Sugpiaq. Some of the islanders jumped over cliffs to their deaths rather than succumb to the Russians who outnumbered them.
Others fled in their baidarkas to Aiktakik, south of there. Many of the Sugpiaq warriors — about 300 by some accounts, were shot to death.
The place became known as Refuge Rock. The conflict was called Alaska’s Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee. A Russian physician, who was part of Shelikov’s crew, reported the atrocities to authorities in Russia.
Sven Haakanson, Jr., a college professor in Seattle, who comes from the village of Old Harbor, participated in an archaeological dig at Refuge Rock. He was deeply saddened when he saw the crushed skulls of his ancestors. However, he made a clear distinction between the agressors, such as Shelikov, and the benevolent Russians, such as the physician and missionaries, who did good to the people of Kodiak Island.
Fr. Herman (canonized in 1970) was an advocate for the Kodiak Native people and was himself punished by Governor Baranov.
As I consider Sven’s comments, I’m reminded of what my father said one morning at the kitchen table in our Minnesota farm home. This was during the Cold War, when the United States feared a possible attack from the USSR. My dad said the Russian people were just like us; they wanted to peacefully co-exist. In other words, the problem was with the leaders and not their subjects. The same could be said of today’s situation in the Ukraine. While the madman, Vladimir Putin, seeks to subjugate the Ukraine people, many of the Russian citizenry are protesting his brutal moves.
Many people on Kodiak Island are proud of their Russian ancestry and culture and have embraced the Orthodox faith which was brought to Alaska by St. Herman, John Vianminov (canonized St. Innocent) and others.
The late Orthodox Church in America bishop, Gregory Afonsky, was a Russian who grew up in the Ukraine city of Kiev. Popular anthropologist and author, Dr. Lydia Black, (also deceased) came from Kiev as well. Both Afonsky and Black lived in Russia during the time of Communist occupation.
Black characterized her generation in the Soviet Union as “the generation of fear.” When asked what she treasured most in the United States, she would say it was living without fear.
“Americans don’t know what fear is — the fear that you live in constantly, that the knock on the door may bring down your existence to an absolute crisis.
“This is the greatest gift — that Americans don’t know the fear. Americans do not appreciate the richness and abundance they possess — and the freedom of movement, choosing your own profession, choosing your own place of residence,” Black said.
Another Ukrainian who appreciates the freedom and opportunities in America is Vadim Shulaev, who jumped ship when the Russian vessel, the Pallada ported in Kodiak in 1991. The Pallada with 185 sailors on board, was here to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Vitus Bering’s discovery of Alaska. It was also the year that Communism was cracking right down the middle in Eastern Europe.
The Pallada was basically a training school for navigators, Shulaev wanted to stay in Kodiak where he planned “to live in the boonies, build my own cabin,” he said in a recent interview. “I think the only thing I had was my uniform, a little bag, a pair of pants, a hundred bucks and a bottle of vodka,” which he sold.
The day the boat left the harbor, Shulaev went down to the City of Kodiak police station with some friends, to announce that he was seeking asylum. “It was early in the morning and they were drinking coffee and eating doughnuts.
“I was expecting that they’re probably going to put me in jail. I told them, ‘I’m from the boat and I want to stay here.’ The cops said, ‘Welcome to America, have some doughnuts.’”
Through fellow Russians in town, he met Florence Daneliuk, a Slavic Gospel Association missionary who knew the Russian language. She introduced Shulaev to Dale and Jan Finlay who took him into their home. He became like a son to them. Today Shulaev holds down a lucrative job in California.
Recently the Finlays told me that Shulaev heard that his family, who live in the middle of Ukraine, is okay.
The plight of the people of the Ukraine inspired Dr. Jeremiah Myers to organize a fund-raiser, which will take place on Mother’s Day. See separate article for more details.
