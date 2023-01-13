Colossians 1:9-14 (NIV): “For this reason, since the day we heard about you, we have not stopped praying for you. We continually ask God to fill you with the knowledge of His will through all the wisdom and understanding that the Spirit gives, so that you may live a life worthy of the Lord and please Him in every way, bearing fruit in every good work, growing in the knowledge of God, being strengthened with all power according to his glorious might so that you may have great endurance and patience, and giving joyful thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of His holy people in the kingdom of light. For He has rescued us from the dominion of darkness and brought us into the kingdom of the Son He loves, in whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.”
For me this is a great passage of encouragement in the early weeks of 2023.
Have you heard the saying? “God doesn’t call the equipped, God equips the called.”
This morning as I’m reading this first chapter of Colossians there’s a flood of memories of hard-learned lessons from my early days as a new Christian.
When those early mentors mention a spiritual battle and the Armor of God, I easily relate to those concepts. But…that was different from the practical lessons of putting spiritual principles into practice.
Ephesians 6:10-20 expands on the Armor of God and its purpose. After the purpose and the list of armor comes verse 18, “And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep praying for all the saints.”
Early in my Christian walk, I heard a great deal of what I thought was “fluff” talk, which I thought was just a religious way of speaking, “Oh, pray for me. I’ll pray for you.”
After a while, when I actually stepped off from pew sitting and started engaging in the different parts of the ministry of service, it was as if there was an invisible wall or some type of barrier.
My reading fell off. My willingness began to dwindle. I couldn’t figure out what was happening to the joy and energy I first experienced from asking God the Father for forgiveness in the name of Christ Jesus and allowing the Holy Spirit’s work of rebirth to begin.
Several folks said, “Oh, you’re just coming off your ‘Pink Cloud,’” or “Oh, reality is catching up with you.”
But by God’s Grace I met a prayer warrior who pointed out several things in Colossians after asking me several pointed questions, which were directly related to the symptoms I just mentioned earlier — lack of joy, willingness and barriers.
I share with you what I consider My Personal Prayer Warrior checklist: “Raise a Standard First.” Praying God’s word is the first line of defense; the second is Bible study.
First lines are under attack, and the first to go down are prayer lines. Everything else falls like dominos.
I share with you a couple of spiritual nuggets from my little black book of notes.
“Set a standard — a goal is a single achievement. A goal is an accomplishment. A standard is a constant. A standard is a way of being. The standard will carry you through goal after goal.
“Self-respect is the fruit of discipline.” — Gen. George Washington
Confidence comes from discipline and training.
May each of us continue to be blessed so that we may be a blessing.
