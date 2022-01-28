In this era of longevity, it’s not such a big deal when someone turns 80 … and looks like she is 50. Nevertheless, when you consider the events — national, international and personal — that have transpired in 80 years, there’s a lot of material to unpack: world wars, a man on the moon, marriage, children, grandchildren and the like.
For 80-year old Lois Stover, her long life has been accentuated by a knowledge and love of her culture, a transition from Alaska village life to an introduction to the cities of Fairbanks and Anchorage. She lived through the 1964 earthquake and tidal wave and was privileged to rediscover her Scandinavian roots in a visit to Norway, where she went sledding on a sled pulled by a reindeer. The feisty animal was so anxious to move fast that it jerked Lois off the sled.
Lois is a multicultural person who represents Yup’ik Eskimo and English, through her father, Timothy Twitchell, and the Scandinavian Saami, through her mother, Anna Kvamme.
Recently, Lois celebrated her 80th birthday at Frontier Baptist Church, where she has attended for many years. One of the big surprises for Lois on her birthday was the arrival of her youngest sister, Rachel Justiss, who lives in Spokane, Washington.
Reflecting over her 80 years on Earth, Lois lists the highlights of her life.
When she was 4, Lois moved from her home village of Akiak to Nenana, where her aunt and uncle lived.
Later the family moved to the village of Takotna, upriver from Akiak and a few miles from McGrath. Timothy Twitchell taught school in the village. Since Lois could go only as far as the eighth grade in Takotna, her family decided that she would attend high school in Fairbanks. Lois trapped beaver to raise money for the move. Her ride to Fairbanks was the first time she traveled in an airplane. Eventually, Lois moved to Anchorage to join her family, who had moved there.
One day the Twitchells were visited by a colorful character named Smokey Stover. He was enamored by their daughter.
“He took me to dinner, asked me to marry him,” recalls Lois. “I told him I’d have to talk to my folks about it. He asked dad that night. Dad gave him permission.”
The couple came to Kodiak in 1959 and were married on Valentine’s Day by magistrate Mable Fenner, in the home of Smokey’s brother, Harold, on Mission Lake.
Smokey was in charge of the highway department, which was called the road commission at the time. Once Alaska changed status from territory to state, the agency became the Department of Transportation.
Lois worked at National bank of Alaska for five years and later was employed by the Sutliffs, who owned the hardware store.
“I really enjoyed the Sutliff group,” said Lois. “They were very good to me.” She was employed there for 47 years.
Five years after the Stovers were married, Kodiak and other Alaska communities got roughed up by the Good Friday earthquake and tidal wave.
Lois clearly recalls the chaos as the quake shook up their house between Dark and Island lakes. Their son, Alan, who was just learning how to walk, kept falling down. Smokey grabbed him and Lois climbed upstairs to get their daughter, Cherie, who was just a baby at the time. On the way down, Lois had to sit down, slowly taking one step at a time. ”The steps were jumping up and down,” Lois recalled.
During the quake, big chunks of ice — about the size of a car — were extruded from the lakes and deposited on the road, making it impossible to drive. However, since the Stovers were in a safe place, there was no need to drive to higher ground.
Throughout her life, Lois has developed a keen interest in the cultures represented by her mother and father.
Her father, Timothy Twitchell, was the son of Hollis Twitchell, a Vermont gold miner and trader, who was a relative of President John Adams. A Hollis married Kacheek, a Yup’ik Eskimo from Nelson Island.
Timothy was the first Eskimo to graduate from the University of Alaska (Fairbanks), and he was appointed to teach in Eklutna.
Anna was the descendant of Saami families who migrated to Alaska at the behest of Dr. Sheldon Jackson at the turn of the 19th century to teach Inupiat and Yup’ik Eskimos how to herd reindeer that had been imported from Siberia. Earlier, Siberian Eskimos were brought to Alaska to do the teaching, but their gruff ways conflicted with the gentle Yup’ik people, who were much more compatible with the Saami, Lois said, observing that the cultures of her mother and father were very much alike.
The Saami people are a “live and let live” kind of people,” Lois reflected.
“The Saami believe in being nice to your neighbor because some day you might need your neighbor’s help, so visitors got royal treatment. That’s the way they were in those days,” she said. “If anyone came to visit, we got the best meat we had in the freezer. If we were lucky, we had fish. My parents treated visitors royally.”
Lois zealously took part in an exhibition, “Reindeer People of Alaska,” which highlighted the relationship between the Saami and Alaska Natives. It officially opened at the Alaska Native heritage Center in Anchorage on Mother’s Day in 2007, following a pre-show opening at the museum in Bethel. Lois coordinated the show with the late Faith Fjeld, who was editor of the Baiki magazine and a worker at the Heritage Center.
Mark Overbeek, pastor at Frontier Baptist Church, where Lois’ birthday party took place, said between 30 to 40 people showed up.
“Lois is such a blessing to the community and church family,” Overbeek said. “We’re blessed to have her as part of this little church family.” He said he appreciated “her readiness to laugh. This is a woman who has lived through a lot. She’s filled with the joy of the Lord.”
Lois advises younger generations to grow older with purpose.
“Join an activity where you mingle with different ages; be proud of who you are and what you do,” she said. “Enjoy yourself friends and family and keep your head above water.”
