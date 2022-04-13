In the shade there are still patches of snow and ice, but the willows are showing their fuzzy buds and next to my house the crocuses are out and the daffodils are almost open. We spent several hours yesterday cleaning the dead twigs and branches and last year’s spruce cones out of my back yard to give the new shoots of grass the room and light they need to grow, while in the planter boxes the soil was still frozen. In Kodiak, spring does not usually spring into action, it feels more like it slowly creeps in.
With spring comes renewal, regeneration and regrowth. Plants and algae start growing and animals become reproductively active. It is fun to watch the song birds fly back and forth with nest-building materials in their little beaks and soon the big bumblebees will sound their telltale buzz. The ocean shows the signs of early spring.
I have been looking for a big change in ocean chemistry to indicate the start of a phytoplankton bloom, but so far, I have not seen that. Temperatures have just reached 41 degrees in Trident Basin and the water is still looking clear. However, the seaweeds have started to grow. If you walk onto the docks and look at what is growing on the sides you will notice thin leafy green sea lettuce close to the surface. If you look around the beaches, besides the large amounts of broken up seaweeds that were dumped there by recent storms you will find a lot of young, fresh-looking brown seaweeds.
Remember the aquarium in the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center? The one where the touch tank is and where you used to bring visitors and let the kids interact with sea stars and crabs? As COVID is on the downtrend and spring is in the air with a promise of cruise ships coming back this summer, there is talk about opening the doors again and soon, (not yet) allowing people once again to come and see the newly cleaned and restored aquarium and touch tank. Some of the old fish in there have weathered the pandemic just fine and you may even recognize the old black rockfish (I call him Sebastian) with its blind eye. Other occupants are not the same individuals as before the closure. In March 2020, when the aquarium was closed to the public, there were only some young and still small sunflower sea stars. Two weeks ago, right after a thorough cleaning of the aquarium, a few people with access to the building observed a medium-sized sunflower sea star hunched up on a few of its many arms with its fleshy middle part off the ground, expressing its appreciation of spring by releasing an impressive stream of sea star sperm, which clouded the water for several hours before the filters and pumps had washed it out.
The sunflower sea star is an impressively large sea star that can grow to an arm span of one meter. While there is a deep-sea star that can beat it in size, a full-grown sunflower sea star is the biggest sea star by weight and also the fastest. I remember a trip 17 years ago when I went halibut fishing in Spiridon Bay and we were close enough to the shore that we could see the ocean bottom from the skiff. There were so many large sunflower sea stars feeding on the carcasses of salmon that had washed back from the river into the Bay that they were rarely more than a skiff length apart from each other.
This was before the sea star wasting disease has decimated many populations of sea stars along the Pacific coastline. Since 2013, a virus known as sea star wasting syndrome has killed off sea stars from Mexico to Alaska, first appearing as white lesions on the animal’s arms, then literally dissolving the animals from the inside out, leaving a slimy mass of disintegrated tissue on the beach. While the talk about sea star wasting disease had somewhat subsided over the past years (or was it just drowned out by the talk about the pandemic that our own species has been hit by?), sea stars were coming back to their usual habitats albeit not in the same numbers.
As an aside, there were some sea stars that were less impacted by the wasting disease. The cushion star, which looks like a big star-shaped cookie, appeared more resistant. These stars are different in other ways too: their larvae all hatch as males! Only once the sea stars reach a certain threshold size they begin to make eggs, thus turning into females. You might think of it as earning the right of passage to become a woman. While it appears that transgender expression is a natural development in cushion sea star biology, sea stars have no external differences between males and females, so the gender change happens only internally with no external signs.
I just learned that The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned NOAA (the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration) to look into listing the sunflower sea star (Pycnopodia helianthoides) as an endangered species. Apparently, throughout its range the numbers of this sea star have declined so significantly that this step seems appropriate. Higher than previously normal average temperatures in the ocean are causing many changes, including an increase in the prevalence of some disease agents like the virus responsible for the sea star wasting syndrome.
The sea star that was feeling spring in the aquarium a couple of weeks ago is a lone male in a big fish bowl. Unfortunately, its sperm will not be generating any fertilized eggs from which larvae hatch and begin the long fight for survival to perhaps one day grow into a big sea star and release their own sperm or eggs into the water and therewith close the cycle of life. Being in the aquarium, its sperm will have been filtered out and sterilized. Nonetheless, the NOAA divers have collected a few more small sunflower sea stars. Once the building is open again, please come visit and see these amazing animals up close and personal.
