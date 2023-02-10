Now that Tanner crab fishermen are out on the grounds, the product is available to us crab connoisseurs. When you sit down to eat the succulent meat and thank God for this food, also say a prayer for the fishermen and fisherwomen who put in long hours in inclement weather to provide this delicacy.
Through the years I’ve interviewed a number of crab fishermen, and through their stories I’ve gained a deeper appreciation of what they face as they harvest the prized crustacean.
In 1980 I interviewed Alan Krug, who had moved from California to Kodiak to land a fishing job.
After spending several months working as a maintenance man and carpenter, Alan’s dream came true. He was asked by a friend to take his place on the F/V Provider, a boat owned and skippered by John Hall.
“The boat appeared quite large tied to a slip in the harbor, but once the vessel was at the mercy of the turbulent Bering Sea, it was “pushed around like a toothpick,” Alan told me.
Alan’s zeal to fish waned as he put up with the discomforts and dangers of crabbing.
“The boat was rolling around and the crab pots were so big,” Alan said. “About the only thing that kept me going was watching the other guys and deciding I’d keep up with them.”
As Alan — the greenhorn on board — struggled to push a pot over the deck, his skipper told him to try harder. Giving that extra grunt, Alan sailed over the side with the pot. Luckily he grabbed the railing while the pot crashed into the water.
“I was hanging on for dear life. My feet were dangling over the cold water. The guys on deck were standing there stupefied at what happened as I was crying for them to help me. But I was concerned they weren’t going to help me fast enough.”
After Alan was pulled safely on deck, it took him about 15 minutes to get with the program again.
Alan was the last guy to get on the boat and he was “awarded” the job of cooking. He tried to learn everything he could on that first trip.
He took the wheel watch for the guys so they could get some sleep. “I stayed up for 24 hours straight. My body was saying, ‘I want to go to sleep. What are you doing out here, you dummy?’ My mind was saying, ‘These guys are staying up. You can do it, too.’ I got used to it eventually. You stay busy. You don’t think about sleeping. Your body can’t move as fast as your mind thinks it can, though.”
The next winter Alan spent a lot of time in the Aleutian Chain village of Akutan on the boat, waiting for fishermen and processors to agree on a price for Tanner crab. By the time the strike was over, every pot was filled with crab.
“Crab were climbing all over. We filled the boat up in 44 hours the first time. The 250,000-pound capacity tank was filled with crab. Then we would deliver, and it would take us five days to get unloaded. The second trip we got a boat load in 36 hours. We came back to town and had to wait another five days. That time we had about 30,000 pounds dead loss. By the time we got to the first pot baited, the crab had been sitting around for a while.”
Alan concluded that crabbing was “physically hard, but mentally harder. You’re living close to a bunch of guys. You get to be a tight crew. Everybody looks out for everybody else. I’ve been grabbed out of the way more than once, and I’ve grabbed others out of the way of danger.
“Before I went Tanner crabbing, a guy came up to me and said, ‘Every time I go out in the boat, I quit 50 to 100 times.’ I looked at him and said, self confidently, ‘When I quit a job, I quit. I don’t talk about it.’ I was trying to sound like a big shot. It turned out I must have quit 50 to 100 times on that trip and every one after that during Tanner season.
“It’s tough when you’re out there. But when you come back, you feel you’ve accomplished something.”
Alan said he’d never forget the day on the Bering Sea when he and a fellow crewman were on the deck, pulling in gear. The skipper called them into the wheelhouse telling them that the Pacific Trader had just gone down in their vicinity.
He wanted to look for them, but their location wasn’t very clear at the time. There were a lot of other boats in the area and after finding their location, the Provider was able to get a more accurate idea of their position.
“With what John knew about the ocean, current and wind, he got a pretty good fix on where they might be, so he organized a search party with the rest of the boats.
“We started steaming toward the area of the Trader and everybody on deck was looking with binoculars. Several hours went by and we came by a life raft. Everybody was excited, so we ran down on deck and noticed yellow survival equipment in the distance.
“I was on deck, hollering to the life raft, but there was no one in it. I was so depressed. It was hailing and raining. I went forward looking over the bow with tears in my eyes. The whole time I had been praying that we’d find someone. I thought that the raft might have been an answer to my prayers.”
Shortly after the crew spotted the raft, they came upon another one. “It was the same story. Nobody in it. I was still praying that we’d find someone.”
The crew of the Provider went up to the pilot house where they looked over the water. John spotted what looked like a set of buoys.
“The buoys weren’t acting right,” Alan recalled. John expressed a mixture of shock and joy. “Here’s two guys hanging on the buoys. They had been in the water for five and a half hours. I was really praising the Lord. These guys got pulled out of the water.”
The survivors stayed on the Provider until the next day when they put on their survival suits again and went back into the water where they made their way to another boat which took them to land.
The rescue — not the pots oozing with Tanner crab — was the highlight of his trip to the Bering Sea.
One does not have to travel to the Bering Sea to face calamitous challenges. The late Joe Harlan found his biggest threat at Cape Chiniak on Kodiak Island. Time and space do not permit me to share the story now, but since the Tanner season is long, it will be appropriate for another day.
