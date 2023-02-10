Tanner crab

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Fishermen cleaning Tanner crab. 

Now that Tanner crab fishermen are out on the grounds, the product is available to us crab connoisseurs. When you sit down to eat the succulent meat and thank God for this food, also say a prayer for the fishermen and fisherwomen who put in long hours in inclement weather to provide this delicacy. 

Through the years I’ve interviewed a number of crab fishermen, and through their stories I’ve gained a deeper appreciation of what they face as they harvest the prized crustacean.

