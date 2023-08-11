Titus 3:5-7: “He saved us, not because of the righteous things we had done, but because of His mercy. He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal by the Holy Spirit, whom He poured out on us generously through Jesus Christ our Savior, so that having been justified by grace we might become heirs having the hope of eternal life.”
Before I confessed Christ as Lord, the folks who were mentoring me said: “We are not saved by what we do, but what we do demonstrates that we are saved.”
My response: Blink, blink, “Da what?!”
I thought to myself they must be speaking some sort of Christianese. Later, I came to understand these three verses are a perfect example of why attending Bible study, Sunday school and listening to the sermon is so important for our spiritual understanding and growth.
These three verses are great for searching out biblical basics regarding doctrine, faith and practice. Within these three verses the Trinity of God, grace, redemption and the eternal promise are laid before us to search out.
I encourage the reading of the New Testament book of Titus. It’s only three chapters long, and the longest chapter contains only 16 verses. The other two have 15 verses each. But the content is rich.
There are several ways to read this book.
One is to read through it, and stumble over phrases that offend our ear. The second is to read through it yet gain nothing, and the third way is to pray, asking the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us through this portion of Scripture with Godly wisdom and discernment that we may gain the intended meaning.
Searching scripture is like mining precious metals — they are seldom found just laying on top. You must dig a little.
Let us use part of verse 5 as an example. It says: “He saved us through the washing of rebirth and renewal of the Holy Spirit.” For me, searching this out was critical in my early Christian development because others didn’t realize just how much I didn’t know. So, searching out that verse led me to where Jesus is praying for future believers in John 17:17, which says: “Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.”
Which in turn led me to the teaching of Paul as he writes to the Ephesians, giving instructions to husbands while using Christ and the church as an illustration.
Ephesians 5:25: “Husbands love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her, to make her holy, cleansing her by the washing with water through the word and to present her to Himself as a radiant church.”
I have only touched upon two verses to use in reference to Titus 3:5. Your depth of study may depend on your spiritual hunger and desire to know and understand.
In sharing this, I am compelled to write what I often say in my preaching and teaching: “It is good to have preachers and teachers, but nobody can teach you like the Holy Spirit.” This is the reason we start our Scripture reading with prayer.
I close this article with these words of encouragement from Hebrews 10:25: “Not neglecting to gather together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging each other, and all the more as you see the day approaching.”
