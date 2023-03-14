Darroll R. Hargraves

Darroll R. Hargraves was born in the family home near the Black River in  Southeast Missouri in December of 1940. He grew up helping on the  family farm, picking cotton by hand, and graduated from Gideon High  School. He then went on to attend Oakland City University in Indiana  where he graduated with a degree in education. He married Savanah L.  Randolph and together they started their teaching careers in Champaign,  Illinois.  

