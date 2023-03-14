Darroll R. Hargraves was born in the family home near the Black River in Southeast Missouri in December of 1940. He grew up helping on the family farm, picking cotton by hand, and graduated from Gideon High School. He then went on to attend Oakland City University in Indiana where he graduated with a degree in education. He married Savanah L. Randolph and together they started their teaching careers in Champaign, Illinois.
Seeking adventure, they moved their family, including two children, to Utqiagvik (Barrow) in 1966. His career as an educator took him to Kivalina and Gambell. Darroll served as superintendent of schools in Nome, Ketchikan, and Tok, and was a consultant superintendent in five other districts across Alaska and was an education consultant in numerous other districts.
He was the director of the division of statewide services at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he helped to form the community college system for Alaska.
He was appointed by Governor Hammond to serve on the Task Force on Effective Schooling. Darroll served as the executive director of the Alaska Council of School Administrators.
Darroll served on numerous commissions, boards and councils. He received three Legislative Citations for Meritorious Services. He was appointed to serve on the Local Boundary Commission by four different governors where he chaired the Commission for numerous years. He was an early member of Commonwealth North and has been involved with several private business ventures, including the development of the Country Ridge Estates near Wasilla.
Darroll received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Oakland City University, and a master’s degree and an education specialist degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Darroll was appointed to the University of Alaska Board of Regents by Governor Dunleavy.
Darroll was preceded in death by his daughter Vickie Hargraves, Anchorage, Alaska, parents “Doc” Hargraves and Virginia Hargraves, Clarkton, Missouri, and brother Jerry Hargraves, Campbell, Missouri.
Darroll’s remaining family include wife Savanah of Kodiak, sons Darin and Damon of Kodiak, daughter Katherine of Wasilla, sister Janiece of Clarkton, and brother Delaine of St. Louis.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Wasilla on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. The graveside funeral will be held at Stanfield Cemetery in Clarkton, Missouri.
